Toby Keith Filmed a Music Video in Shorewood

“That's the beauty of finding realism,” he said. “Their attention wanes, and that's more like real life, so it's great. I give them an A+.”

The footage will correspond with these lyrics: “He loves his wife. She's that wife that decorates on the Fourth of July but says, 'Every day's independence day.' She's golden rule, teaches school. Some folks say it isn't cool, but she says the Pledge of Allegiance anyway.”