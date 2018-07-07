Today at Summerfest: Saturday, July 7

Welcome to our daily compendium of Summerfest picks, previews, promotions and opinions. Here's what's happening at the Big Gig on Saturday, July 7.

Show of the Day: Gin Blossoms

They were never the coolest band in alternative rock, and time certainly hasn't changed that, but this jangly Arizona band has been cranking out solid little guitar-pop records for over a quarter century now. You can read our interview with singer Robin Wilson about the band's new album, Mixed Reality, which was recorded with the same producers who recorded R.E.M.'s first LPs.

Today at the Amphitheater: The Weeknd w/ Big Boi

We can't muster much excitement for some of The Weeknd's slower material—those lurid, almost misanthropic R&B songs that play a little fast and loose with the idea of consent. But when this guy is in full pop star mode, he's one of the best: Abel Tesfaye saw that this generation was in the market for its own Michael Jackson, and he's done an admirable job trying to fill the void. He's joined by OutKast rapper Big Boi for this bill.

At the Miller Lite Oasis: Phantogram

From our writeup in this week's issue: "Alternative rock is saturated with synth-pop bands right now, most of them offering plenty in the way of pleasant, candy-colored spectacle but little in the way of substance or originality. The New York duo Phantogram, however, offers a genuinely unique take on the sound, combining the eerie mystique of Blonde Redhead, the grand shoegaze of M83 and the sensual charge of Serge Gainsbourg with bold, kinetic hip-hop loops of the sort Pete Rock, J Dilla and Madlib pioneered. It’s that generous dose of hip-hop that distinguishes their third and most recent album, 2016’s Three, which contrasts sleek, fizzy pop with gritty beats."

Most Random Show of the Day: Candlebox at 4 p.m.

It's not clear how Candlebox landed such an early slot at the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse, but anybody who grew up listening to alternative radio during grunge's heyday probably has a soft spot for the Seattle group's big hit from the era, "Far Behind."

Promotion of the Day: "Make a Child Smile"

"The first 1,5000 patrons who donate new or gently used children's books with a $10 minimum value will receive 1 free admission ticket" between noon and 3 p.m., according to the festival.

Here's Today's Complete Lineup