Twin Brother Calls it a Day

There are so many folk-rock bands in Milwaukee—not to mention those all over the rest of the world—that it takes a lot for one to stand out. Twin Brother was one that always did. The group tackled Americana with rare bombast, and played some of the best shows of their career this year as they performed behind their Tex-Mex-infused EP Alone in Austin.

And now the group is calling it a day. In a post on Facebook today frontman Sean Raasch announced the band has come to an end, but promised something new is on the way.

Here's the full post:

It has been a fun ride but Twin Brother is no longer a band. What started as a two piece back in 2013 with Sean and Tyler shortly formed into a three piece and finally a six piece. I have had some of the best moments of my life in this band and will never forget them. Dreams of touring, playing Turner Hall and recording in professional studios came true. I'll forever be grateful for all the support from Radio Milwaukee, WMSE, Shepherd Express, and Milwaukee Record and anyone who has come seen us play or bought the music. This page will be turned over to my new project when it's ready. Stay tuned.As far as Twin Brother, the song "Bury Me Dear" couldn't be more fitting. Signing off.... for now... Sean Raasch

You can watch a live performance of "Bury Me Dear" below: