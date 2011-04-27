And Here's the U.S. Cellular Stage Summerfest Schedule

by

Summerfest announced the headliners of its U.S. Cellular Connection Stage with Leinenkugel’s and FM 102/1 yesterday evening:

June 29        Jack’s Mannequin 10 p.m.

June 30        Neon Trees 8 p.m.

                    Panic! At The Disco 10 p.m.

July 1          Anberlin 10 p.m.

July 2          The Airborne Toxic Event 10 p.m.

July 3          TBA

July 5          Young The Giant 8 p.m.

                   Switchfoot 10 p.m.

July 6          Tonic 10 p.m.

July 7          Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros 10 p.m.

July 8          Middle Class Rut 8 p.m.

                   Crash Kings 10 p.m.

July 9          The Meat Puppets 8 p.m.

                   Alkaline Trio 10 p.m.

July 10        AWOLNATION 8 p.m.

                   The Bravery 10 p.m.