And Here's the U.S. Cellular Stage Summerfest Schedule

Summerfest announced the headliners of its U.S. Cellular Connection Stage with Leinenkugel’s and FM 102/1 yesterday evening:
June 29 Jack’s Mannequin 10 p.m.
June 30 Neon Trees 8 p.m.
Panic! At The Disco 10 p.m.
July 1 Anberlin 10 p.m.
July 2 The Airborne Toxic Event 10 p.m.
July 3 TBA
July 5 Young The Giant 8 p.m.
Switchfoot 10 p.m.
July 6 Tonic 10 p.m.
July 7 Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros 10 p.m.
July 8 Middle Class Rut 8 p.m.
Crash Kings 10 p.m.
July 9 The Meat Puppets 8 p.m.
Alkaline Trio 10 p.m.
July 10 AWOLNATION 8 p.m.
The Bravery 10 p.m.