And Here's the U.S. Cellular Stage Summerfest Schedule

Summerfest announced the headliners of its U.S. Cellular Connection Stage with Leinenkugel’s and FM 102/1 yesterday evening:

June 29 Jack’s Mannequin 10 p.m.

June 30 Neon Trees 8 p.m.

Panic! At The Disco 10 p.m.

July 1 Anberlin 10 p.m.

July 2 The Airborne Toxic Event 10 p.m.

July 3 TBA

July 5 Young The Giant 8 p.m.

Switchfoot 10 p.m.

July 6 Tonic 10 p.m.

July 7 Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros 10 p.m.

July 8 Middle Class Rut 8 p.m.

Crash Kings 10 p.m.

July 9 The Meat Puppets 8 p.m.

Alkaline Trio 10 p.m.

July 10 AWOLNATION 8 p.m.

The Bravery 10 p.m.