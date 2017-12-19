Stream Dashcam's Latest Escapist NiceFM Mix, NightSwim

The last compilation we got from the Milwaukee-based electronic collective NiceFM, Comp4Pools, lived up to its name, doling out 50 minutes of music fit for a poolside cabana. That's NiceFM's M.O., mostly: accessible, feel-good electronic music that suggests a warmer place. The collective's fifth and latest comp, NightSwim, is a bit of a departure, then—a slightly moodier set that, while not nearly as bleak as a Wisconsin winter, carries a bit more of an autumnal, nocturnal feel.

That's especially true of its opening stretch, which features some wonderfully ponderous tracks from Echo Island, Christian Shebesta and Q The Sun. By around the 20 minute mark, though, the mix opens up, with glittery, boisterous tracks from Ipaghost and Zero Tep, an absolutely monstrous banger from Luxi, and a majestically dreamy track from label co-founder Dashcam, who once again curated the mix. Like so much of the compilation, it's escapist in the best way possible, a fantasy that always feels within reach.

You can stream the compilation and find the tracklist below.

00:00 NightSwim Intro

00:22 Echo Island - She Breathes

04:19 Christian Shebesta - Autumn

08:25 King Makis - Lost Marble12:42 Hot Science - Underdawn

16:40 Q the Sun - Untitled 11.11

19:01 Donny and the Robot - Seeing Sine Waves

21:38 Ipaghost - Moon Lake Dive

24:50 Immortal Girlfriend - Overcome the Night

28:13 Zero Tep - Lost Emerald (Nice Edit)

30:53 Luxi - Think About Me

34:12 Martiln - Secluded Shores

38:22 Plaid Hawaii + Martiln - Night Sky (feat. Olivia Gonzales)

43:58 Storm Chaser - Nervous System Disconnection Notice

49:27 Dashcam - Soda Pop Girls

53:17 Powernerd - Go for the Win