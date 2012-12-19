Watch Blessed Feathers' Donivan Berube and Jacquelyn Beaupre' Get Engaged

This week's dispatch from the adorable: Blessed Feathers' singer-songwriter Donivan Berube proposed to his bandmate Jacquelyn Beaupre' during the duo's set last night opening for Cory Chisel at the Turner Hall Ballroom. She said yes, of course. The The occasion was well-documented, both in the photo by CJ Foeckler above—which the band really should use as its official press shot, as least for a while—and in a video below.

And if you missed the duo's gorgeous latest EP, Peaceful Beasts in an Ocean of Weeds, which includes re-recorded, expanded versions of some highlights from their out-of-print early releases, you can stream it below.