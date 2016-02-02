Watch the Rashita Joneses Jam in a Van

For its new video series, the young Milwaukee video production company WauCity sets out to film bands where they spend a good chunk of their time: in their vans. The company picked some very game guinea pigs for the first installment of its "Can The Band Jam in the Van, Man" series: the joyfully scuzzy Milwaukee rock trio Rashita Joneses, who packed into their old Ford E-250 to share a sizzling performance of their "120 Minutes" throwback "Mosquito." The logistics of the shoot were pretty brutal, says Joneses drummer Phil Hoge, but of course that's kind of the point.

"It’s kind of an ass backwards concept because you’re trying to record audio in a space that is acoustically horrible, and is especially horrible for electronics this time of the year," says Hoge, who also ran audio for the recording. "How do you cram two videographers, cameras, lights and a full band into a van?"

See for yourself below.