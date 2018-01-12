Watch Sylvan Esso Premiere Their New Single on Kimmel

By now Sylvan Esso are old pros at doing late-night TV performances, which may be why they decided to mix things up for their latest appearance. For their performance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" last night, the locally beloved electro-pop duo was joined by two of the most well-credentialed backup singers in indie-rock, Amber Coffman and Wye Oak's Jenn Wasner, for the debut of a new single, "PARAD(w/m)E."

You can watch the band lead Kimmel's audience through a very infectious clap-along below, along with the lyric video for the song if you'd prefer to hear the studio version. The band has a couple of Milwaukee shows on the horizon, too, albeit pretty far away on that horizon: They'll headline the Pabst Theater on Saturday, July 21 and Sunday July 22.

