This Week on The Disclaimer: The Best Milwaukee Music of 2014 So Far

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we celebrate what's turning out to be a pretty incredible year for local music by discussing some of our favorite Milwaukee music from the first half of 2014. We cover as much ground as we reasonably can in a half hour, sharing tracks from Space Raft, Call Me Lightning, IshDARR, Bliss & Alice, GGOOLLDD, Animals in Human Attire, Calliope, The Delphines and Estates, and also preview some of the more exciting local albums on the horizon.

Did we miss anything? Actually, don't answer that: We know we missed things. So what did we miss? Let us know. You can follow The Disclaimer on Facebook and subscribe to us on iTunes. Stream this week's episode below.