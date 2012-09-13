This Week on The Disclaimer: The Coffee War

On this week's episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Milwaukee Magazine editor Cristina Daglas to discuss her magazine's extensive cover story on competition in the the local coffee industry. We talk about the implications of Alterra's recent expansions and consider what the reaction to those expansions say about the city's local-first mindset, while Matt stands up for Burger King.

Stream the episode below. The Disclaimer airs every Wednesday at noon on 91.7 WMSE.