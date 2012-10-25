This Week on The Disclaimer: Concert Etiquette

On this week's episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we kick off WMSE's fall fund drive by discussing concert etiquette, as Matt responds to a UW Post column calling out Milwaukee for its timidity at club shows. We also discuss James Brown, light shows, dancing and recent concerts from Beach House, The xx and The Dirty Projectors.

You can stream the episode below. And if you like what we're doing on The Disclaimer—or, for that matter, if you don't much care for it, but want to support WMSE regardless—you can donate here.