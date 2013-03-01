This Week on The Disclaimer: Envisioning the Seen

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's near-weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, Matt takes over the reins while Ryan is out sick, leading an interview with Anna-Marie Opgenorth of Historic Milwaukee and Andy Nelson of the Pabst Theater Foundation. The guests explain the upcoming "Envisioning the Seen" event at the Pabst Theater on Monday, March 11. What happens when noteworthy Milwaukeeans from all different spheres of the city are put on one stage (with a whole lot of alcohol) to discuss their dueling visions for the city? Can they find consensus, or are their priorities fundamentally irreconcilable? Opgenorth and Nelson describe their event as an experiment that's still in its early stages.

You can stream the 2/27 episode of The Disclaimer—along with the 2/20 episode, where we chatted with Grantland writer Steven Hyden about his recent Winner's History of Rock 'n' Roll series—at WMSE's archives.

The Disclaimer takes next week off, as WMSE turns the airwaves over to Ex-Fabula, but we'll be back Wednesday, March 13.