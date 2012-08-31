This Week on The Disclaimer: Our Fall Concert Preview

On this week\'s lighthearted episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE\'s near-weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we do our best to live up to Paul Cebar\'s beautifully sung introduction with our fall concert preview. We share our excitement for some of the big upcoming hip-hip and indie-rock shows and voice our reservations about return appearances from GWAR and Bob Dylan. <br /><br />Stream the episode below, and catch the show live when it airs Wednesdays at noon on 91.7 WMSE.<br /><br /><br /> <iframe scrolling=\"no\" height=\"166\" frameborder=\"no\" width=\"100%\" src=\"http://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fapi.soundcloud.com%2Ftracks%2F58232273&auto_play=false&show_artwork=false&color=ff7700\"></iframe><br /> <br />