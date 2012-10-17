This Week on The Disclaimer: Show Pile-Ups, Holton Bridge Swings and Student Journalism

On this week's episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we consider whether Milwaukee can sustain a busy (and sometimes overbooked) events calendar, debate the logic of creating a playground under a bridge, and ponder the future of the UWM Post, which, like so many newspapers, has had difficulty transitioning to the digital age.

You can stream the episode below. The Disclaimer airs Wednesdays at noon on 91.7 WMSE.