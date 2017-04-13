This Week on The Disclaimer: Summerfest Makes a National Push

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of cultural commentary and judgement with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're assessing the state of Summerfest. The festival announced its 50th anniversary grounds stage lineup this week on a national platform, Jimmy Kimmel's TV show, and is promoting it with a poster that looks deliberately Coachella-esque. In Milwaukee we like to think of Summerfest as a local thing, but is the festival trying to position itself as a national attraction? And does it have the lineup to compete with the Lollapaloozas, Bonnaroos and other big boys of the world? Or, with its long, 11-day run and diverse, sometimes quantity-over-quality lineup, is the festival just too different from those other events to grab some of their market share?

