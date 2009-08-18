Weezer Releases a Song People Don't Hate

×

Say what you will about Weezer's divisive red album; though it might have been bad, it was at least memorably, ambitiously bad. But unsurprisingly, Weezer's trash-culture opus didn't placate the old guard that's hoping for a true follow-up to Pinkerton, and after the leak of two miserable, meatheaded new Weezer songs earlier this summer—"The Girl Got Hot" and (shudder) "I'm Your Daddy"—even the most faithful fans were ready to give up on the band for good.

It's a bit of a suprise, then, to see the mostly welcome response to Weezer's just-in-the-knick-of-time, Knack-like new song, "(If You're Wondering If I Want You To) I Want You To," a return to the innocent, bubblegum power-pop fans have been praying for. Lest fans get their hopes up that the upcoming seventh Weezer album won't sound like having a dude at Cans laugh at you when he spills his drink on your leg, though, the album has been titled Raditude. So good luck with that.



