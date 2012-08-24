Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series Announces 20th Anniversary Lineup

The Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series, one of the area\'s longest running regional music showcases, has announced its 2012/2013 season schedule. Once again all concerts will take place at the Unitarian Church on 13800 N. Port Washington Road in Mequon, Wis. The complete schedule is below; all concerts begin at 7:30 p.m.<br /> <br />Saturday, Sept. 22, 2012 - Willy Porter <br />Adv: $17 At door: $20<br /> <br />Saturday, Oct. 13, 2012 - Mike Blakely<br />Adv: $14 At door: $17<br /> <br />Saturday, Nov. 10, 2012 - Cheryl Wheeler<br />Adv: $17 At door: $20<br /> <br />Saturday, Dec. 8, 2012 - DecemberSongs (Jon Vexner, Sally Barris, Dan Navarro and Amy Speace)<br />Adv: $20 At door: $23<br /> <br />Saturday, Jan. 12, 2013 - Wise Women Tour (Jenny Bienemann, Sue Demel, Jeanne Kuhns and Marybeth Mattson)<br />Adv: $16 At door: $19<br /> <br />Saturday, Feb. 23, 2013 - Griffin House<br />Adv: $17 At door: $20<br /> <br />Friday, Mar. 15, 2013 - Mustard\'s Retreat<br />Adv: $15 At door: $18<br /> <br />Friday, Apr. 12, 2013 - Redhorse (Lucy Kaplansky, John Gorka and Eliza Gilkyson)<br />Adv: $22 At door: $25<br /> <br />Saturday, May 11, 2013 - Eric Lewis, Tommy Burroughs & Jimmy Davis<br />Adv: $18 At door: $21 <br />