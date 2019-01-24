Wisconsin State Fair Announces Three More 2019 Headliners

While Summerfest continues its trickle of concert announcements this month, one of the city's other marquee festivals is finalizing its own lineup. Today the Wisconsin State Fair announced three more 2019 headliners, and in true state fair fashion they're a country act, an oldies act and a Christian act: Brett Eldredge (Aug. 3), the Happy Together Tour (Aug. 4) and For King & Country (Aug. 5). They join the festival's other previously announced act, the Kidz Bop World Tour (Aug. 6.)

The complete press release from the fair, which runs Aug. 1-11 this year, is below.

Wisconsin State Fair officials are excited to announce three additional acts for the Main Stage presented by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino during this year’s Fair. The Wisconsin State Fair will run Thursday, Aug. 1 through Sunday, Aug. 11 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis.

Country crooner Brett Eldredge will make a stop at the Main Stage on Saturday, Aug. 3. Eldredge’s debut album Back to You produced three No. 1 singles on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. He achieved No. 1 success again with “Lose My Mind” and “Wanna Be That Song,” and continues to be one of country music’s hottest artists. An opening act for this show will be announced in the near future. All track level tickets for Brett Eldredge will be general admission, with reserved seating beginning in the lower grandstand. Tickets are $45 and $35.

The Happy Together Tour will return to the Main Stage for a tenth anniversary celebration on Sunday, Aug. 4. This year’s lineup features The Turtles, Chuck Negron formerly of Three Dog Night, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Buckinghams, The Classics IV and The Cowsills.

The Turtles had several Top 40 hits, including the sing-a-long “Happy Together”. Chuck Negron was the lead vocalist on Three Dog Night’s No. 1 smash “Joy to the World”. Gary Puckett & The Union Gap rose to fame with songs like “Woman, Woman” and “Young Girl”. The Buckinghams had five Top 40 hits in the US, including “Kind of a Drag” which peaked at No. 1 in 1967. The Classics IV (“Spooky”, “Traces”) and The Cowsills (“Hair”) will also perform. All seating for this show is reserved. Tickets are $39 and $29.

Christian-pop duo for King & Country are also back at the Main Stage on Monday, Aug. 5, following an inspiring performance at the 2017 Wisconsin State Fair. Brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone first found mainstream success in 2012 with their debut album Crave. The pair’s latest release Burn the Ships features the single “Joy”, which reached No. 1 on the US Christian Airplay chart and led to their fourth Grammy nomination.

Christian rock artist Zach Williams will open the 7 pm show, performing songs off his Grammy-winning 2018 release Chain Breaker. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $39 and $29.