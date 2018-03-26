Wisconsin State Fair Announces its Final 2018 Main Stage Headliners

× Expand Courtesy Wisconsin State Fair

The Wisconsin State Fair has announced its final two Main Stage shows for 2018. Two of the most pioneering R&B groups of the 1960s, The Temptations and The Four Tops will share a bill Thursday, Aug. 9. Reserved seat tickets for that show, which begins at 7:30 p.m., are $39 and $29.

And then on Saturday, Aug. 11 classic rock staples Foreigner—the “I Want To Know What Love Is” band—will return to Milwaukee for an 8 p.m. show. The band is still led by original guitarist Mick Jones (and still confusing people who mistake him for The Clash guitarist of the same name). Funk rockers Living Colour will open that show, tickets for which are also $39 and $29.

And in other State Fair news, country star Cole Swindell has an opener for his Wednesday, Aug. 8 Main Stage show. Michael Ray will warm the stage for him.

This year’s State Fair runs Thursday, Aug. 2 through Sunday, Aug. 12.