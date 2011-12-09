Wu-Tang Clan to Play the Rave Next Month

January is always the slowest month of the year for live music, but next month\'s concert calendar just got a little more lively with today\'s announcement that the Wu-Tang Clan will return to the Rave on Friday, Jan. 6. The ruckus-bringing rap crew performed at the venue the same week last year, as well, but this time all eight surviving members will be on stage (the RZA sat out last winter\'s tour).

Tickets are on sale now. The venue is selling the first 500 at an "early bird" discount for $20 plus fees; there are also all sorts of VIP and balcony ticket packages available.