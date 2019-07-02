ROCKONSIN Winner and Runner-Up to Play Summerfest's Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard Stage

× Expand Photo credit: Rockonsin 2019 ROCKONSIN winning band, Quick & Painless

The 2019 ROCKONSIN State Finals were held Thursday and Friday at Summerfest, with 12 Wisconsin 7th-12th grade garage bands performing 15-minute sets at the Summerfest Johnson Controls World Sound Stage.

Quick & Painless (Lake Mills, Waunakee and Verona Area High Schools) took home the top honors, winning the ROCKONSIN Award, and doing so for the second year in a row. The Lodge (Brookfield Central High School) was the runner-up.

Both bands will play a 45-minute set on the Summerfest Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard Stage on Sunday, July 7. The Lodge will perform at 12:15 p.m., and Quick & Painless will perform at 1:15 p.m.

Urban Rhode (Schofield DC Everest High School) was chosen to represent ROCKONSIN at the Waukesha Rotary BluesFest on Friday, Aug. 9, at Naga-Waukee Park in Delafield. This is the 15th year of the statewide competition.

