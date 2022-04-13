Shepherd Setlist: April 13, 2022

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Brett Newski Featuring Miles Nielsen – “If We’re Gonna Breakup Let’s Make It Take Forever”

When it’s wrong, it’s wrong, and you know it. That’s the feeling conveyed by Brett Newski on his new song with Miles Nielsen, “If We’re Gonna Breakup Let’s Make It Take Forever.” The song is about a relationship that is clearly not working, but neither person wants to make the move to finally cut things off. There’s an underlying love, but Newski sings about the nastiness that comes with the uneasy feelings in a committed relationship. Lines about verbal jabs and essentially knowing that both people are miserable feel entirely human. The song is a breakup anthem for the “almost” moments. If you’re committed to not de-committing, this is your theme. (Allen Halas)

Immortal Girlfriend – “Beams (I Know You Love Me)”

Milwaukee’s lords of synth Immortal Girlfriend have returned with their first single of the year. Soaring into a twilight ether, this song is about finding immense solace in someone else; they came into your life at the right time. Beaming with layers of magenta and indigo and amber, Immortal Girlfriend harken to explosive love with “Beams (I Know You Love Me).” We’re excited to see what they do in the months to come. (Ben Slowey)

Negative/Positive – “The Original Soft-Hearted New York Man”

Negative/Positive have a new song out, and after several years of growing up in Milwaukee’s music scene, the band finally sounds like they’re realizing their full potential. “The Original Soft-Hearted New York Man” feels like the next evolution of the band, with a burst of energy and powerful performances. With guitars that bend and grip you, and no signs of reservation when it comes to vocalist Ava Gessner’s approach to lyrics about struggling to break free, it is arguably some of the band’s catchiest material. The track is certainly a bright sign of things to come. (Allen Halas)

The Girl – “What Not To Say”

The Girl is a new artist to watch emerging from the DIY scene, bringing a unique approach to indie pop. “What Not to Say” is laden with a watery guitar melody with industrial-friendly production and a hook about “cars not being able to drive themselves.” It’s an ideal driving or running song – something keeping you in motion. (Ben Slowey)

Large Print – In The Clouds

Art rockers Large Print are out with a new EP, In The Clouds. Seven tracks comprise of playful melodies and breezy storytelling. There’s a recurring theme of trying to make a connection happen between you and someone else, but things never quite land right. It’s a charmingly poetic excursion through infatuation and dreams from Large Print. The band already have a second EP in the works slated for the summer, so stay tuned! (Ben Slowey)

Concert Announcements

April 18 – New Candys at Cactus Club

April 27 – Makaya McCraven, KASE at Cactus Club

April 30 – Tommie Sunshine, Sloth Brigade at The Miramar Theatre

May 3 – Julia Blair, Graham Hunt, Crawlspace, DJ Amos Pitsch at Cactus Club

May 5 – Nox Novacula, Paralyze at Cactus Club

May 6 – Mize, Chef, Jeevus Christ, Exsilium at The Miramar Theatre

May 12 – Cradle of Filth, Necrofier at The Rave

May 13 – Volac, Thomas Xavier, Chomper, Xcavata at The Miramar Theatre

June 18 – Ultra Q at The Back Room at Colectivo

July 14 – AJ Lee, Blue Summit at The Back Room at Colectivo

August 9 – Lany at BMO Harris Pavilion

August 11 – City Morgue at The Rave

August 26 – Pitbull, Iggy Azalea at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

August 26 – Fresh Coast Jazz Festival at Pabst Theater

October 7 – Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU, Fire From The Gods at American Family Insurance Amphitheater