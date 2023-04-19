Shepherd Setlist: April 19, 2023

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Run Along Forever – Chronically Online

Collective Run Along Forever has just dropped their latest compilation album Chronically Online, and it’s a microcosm of the group’s talent and vision. At the forefront of a movement within the city’s hip hop scene, all of the artists on the 11-track release capture their own unique sound and style. From brash, swagger-filled tracks to introspective and thought-provoking lyrics, the album showcases a host of young artists collectively making a big impact. Run Along Forever is ushering in a new era of Milwaukee hip hop, and with work like this, they are certainly capturing the city’s attention. (Allen Halas)

Diet Lite – Into The Pudding

Diet Lite’s latest offering, Into The Pudding, is a sprawling 18-track opus that solidifies their position as one of the reigning champions of Milwaukee’s indie rock scene. The album is a testament to the band’s tireless work ethic and their dedication to crafting infectious, singalong-worthy tunes. With their signature twangy guitars and propulsive rhythms, Diet Lite push themselves, and deliver their most confident work to date. The band celebrated the release of the record with a sold-out show at The Back Room at Colectivo, and show with this record why they’ve been able to amass such a following. (Allen Halas)

Pay The Devil – Turn To Gold

Americana-folk band Pay the Devil have released their third album last week. It’s 13 tracks that encompass tales of getting older and being down on your luck, constantly being on the move, drinking all day long, getting through the harsh winter, dawn’s first light and finding your way back home among others. With vivid Wisconsin-bred imagery that traverses land and sea, the band delivers galloping melodies, spirited foot stompers and sing-alongs that could get the whole room breaking out into song. Pay the Devil navigate troubled times and far-reaching adventures with Turn to Gold. (Ben Slowey)

Wonderful Bluffer – “Pink Dollar Bills”

Wonderful Bluffer’s latest single “Pink Dollar Bills” is a blues-rock epic that tells a captivating story of a chance discovery gone awry. The song follows the protagonist who stumbles upon a roll of stolen money in the woods, only to have the dye pack explode and cause all sorts of problems. As the tale unfolds, the band provides a rumbling soundtrack, complete with a blend of organs and saxophone that adds to the intensity of the story. With “Pink Dollar Bills,” Wonderful Bluffer proves that they are masters of their craft, blending classic rock influences with a contemporary edge to create a sound that is both timeless and fresh. The band’s ability to weave a narrative into their music is a strong suit, and you can hear that on this single. (Allen Halas)

Genesis Renji – “Blanco Bronco”

Genesis Renji is keeping 2023 moving with his second single of the year. This one gets dreamy and euphoric with production from Johnny Innuendo, finding Renji yearning for a white Porsche that he can escape everything with. Fluent with his flow and forthright in his convictions, Renji uses the fancy car as a metaphor for moving in life’s speed lane and trusting himself to secure one win after another. Genesis Renji keeps his foot on the gas with “Blanco Bronco” – stay tuned to see what he does next. (Ben Slowey)

Concert Announcements

April 21 – DOSE, Enervate, Pay Dirt at Cactus Club

May 3 – The Suburbs at Turner Hall Ballroom

May 9 – Apes of the State, Pigeon Pit, Rat Bath at X-Ray Arcade

May 16 – Midnight Hound, Cream City Players, Wolves With Virginia, Rogue Electrics at Cactus Club

May 16 – Larry McCray at Shank Hall

May 18 – See You Next Tuesday, Meth., It Is Dead at X-Ray Arcade

May 19 – Hozier at The Rave

May 29 – Robot Witch, Alternative Radio at The Back Room at Colectivo

May 30 – Baby Rose, Q at Turner Hall Ballroom

June 15 – Meshell Ndegeocello at Turner Hall Ballroom

June 19 – Wood Belly at The Back Room at Colectivo

June 20 – Oshima Brothers at The Back Room at Colectivo

July 5 – Pardoner at X-Ray Arcade

July 16 – Wheatus, The Eradicator at X-Ray Arcade

July 21 – The Iguanas at Shank Hall

July 23 – Hillbilly Casino at Shank Hall

July 28 – Volbeat, Bad Wolves at The Rave

August 10 – Shaggy 2 Dope at X-Ray Arcade

August 15 – Extreme, Living Colour at Pabst Theater

August 19 – The Long Goodbye at Shank Hall

September 22 – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats at BMO Pavilion

October 1 – Cavalera Conspiracy, Exhumed, Incite at Turner Hall Ballroom.

October 15 – Giacomo Turra at Shank Hall

November 1 – Dakhabrakha at Tu