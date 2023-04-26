Shepherd Setlist: April 26, 2023

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Resurrectionists – “Hobnobbing With High Value Targets”

Resurrectionists’ new video for “Hobnobbing With High Value Targets” is a strong visual companion to their recently released album Now That We Are All Ghosts. The track is a standout on the record, with its rambling guitars and impassioned lyrics touching on themes of existence and the passage of time on the body. The animated video, created by Wendy Norton, features the band’s performance augmented by cartoon ghosts and a neon-haze that gives their pseudo-rockabilly style a fresh, contemporary feel. Resurrectionists continue to release different videos for each track from the new album, and this one is stellar. (Allen Halas)

Honey Creek – “Burnt Bitter”

Pop punks Honey Creek recently went through a massive rebranding involving all-white outfits and a secret set at Cactus Club for Milwaukee Day. The first single of their new era is out now, and it’s got all the excitement and dynamic that you know and love from Honey Creek, but the band takes things further by incorporating blaring synths and more vocal trade-offs to really round out their amplified sound. The song touches on being sick of yourself but being unable to let go of your ways. Honey Creek are louder, bolder and fiercer than ever with “Burnt Bitter.” Stay posted for more to come from them soon. (Ben Slowey)

Eli $tones Featuring Sunny Lou – “100 Band$”

Eli $tones is back and better than ever with his latest single “100 Band$”. The collaboration with Sunny Lou is a display of $tones’ explosive energy, marking his triumphant return to the mic after a brief hiatus. With catchy lyrics and pop elements that speak to the highs and lows of a tumultuous relationship, $tones brings a level of raw emotion to the track but makes it memorable. His charisma shines through in every line, leaving you wanting more. “100 Band$” is a bold and unapologetic anthem about heartbreak, and he does it well. (Allen Halas)

Genesis Renji Featuring Dee3x – “Hush Money”

Genesis Renji and Dee3x’s new single “Hush Money” is a track that’s bound to get you moving. The track oozes with a bombastic energy, thanks to its catchy beat and infectious rhythm. The chemistry between Genesis and Dee3x is palpable as they both spit their verses with impressive swagger and finesse. This marks not only a return to the microphone for Dee3x, but a return to the swagger-filled flow that we’ve seen from Genesis Renji more frequently as of late. You can catch the track in season two of the hit show “Bel-Air” on Peacock, as well. (Allen Halas)

Cam Will – I Hope You Stay Around

Rapper Cam Will’s latest EP, I Hope You Stay Around, is a soulful and introspective two-song release that showcases his versatility as an artist. The title track, “IHYSA,” is a heartfelt ode to a special someone, delivered with a melodic flow that feels genuine and sincere. The song’s lush production and Cam Will’s emotive vocals make for a stirring listen that’s sure to tug at your heartstrings. On the B-side, “Not If, But When,” Cam Will takes a more introspective approach, using a slowed-down tempo to deliver his message with precision and clarity. This release is a reminder that Cam Will is a rapper with both heart and skill, and hopefully the two-pack is a precursor to even more music soon. (Allen Halas)

Concert Announcements

April 27 – John Cannon, Ella Tierney, AJ & Ty, Primro$e at Cactus Club

April 29 – Polo Perks, AyooLii, 2Hi at Cactus Club

April 30 – Ellie Jackson, Johanna Rose, Maximiano at Cactus Club

May 2 – Birdhands, Sweet Cobra, HazeFader at Cactus Club

May 5 – Big P, MMB Ent., G-Gifted, Adrienne+Ash, Ty Wilder, AG Da Gift at Cactus Club

May 13 – Lougrodamous, Free Food, Sloth Brigade, Gunki, Tripyy

May 19 – Hozier at The Rave

May 20 – Canal Irreal, Fuerza Bruta, Rodoendrons, Organ-ism, Necron 9 at Cactus Club

May 21 – Klassik, Jordan Hamilton at Cactus Club

May 24 – Wailin Storms, Ghost Cuts at X-Ray Arcade

May 28 – Wave Chapelle, BoodahDARR, NilexNile, Lavish Liam, T!ny at Cactus Club

June 5 – AcxDC, No/Mas, Knoll, Livid at X-Ray Arcade

June 7 – The Bad Plus at The Back Room at Colectivo

June 11 – James McMurty at Shank Hall

June 16 – CupcakKe, Zed Kenzo, bdwthr, DJ Dr!psweat at Cactus Club

June 17 – Thick, Crooked Teeth at Cactus Club

June 25 – You Win!!!, Angry Blackmen, Internet Dating, Pay Dirt at Cactus Club

July 13 – The Family Crest at The Back Room at Colectivo

July 15 – Spag Heddy, Soltan at Miramar Theatre

July 15 – Tommy Prine at Shank Hall

July 17 – Teethe, They Are Gutting A Body of Water, Waveform at X-Ray Arcade

July 21 – Iguanas at Shank Hall

July 23 – Hillbilly Casino at Shank Hall

July 25 – Say She She, Abby Jeanne at The Back Room at Colectivo

July 28 – L’éclair at Cactus Club

August 3 – Drake, 21 Savage at Fiserv Forum

August 20 – Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio at Shank Hall

August 26 – Alter Bridge, Sevendust at The Rave

August 27 – Tu:NER at Shank Hall

September 12 – Jason Isbell at Riverside Theater

September 15 – Iain Matthews at Shank Hall

September 20 – Motionless In White, Knocked Loose, After The Burial, Alphawolf at The Rave

October 11 – Adrian Legg at Shank Hall

October 13 – The Temptations, The Four Tops at Miller High Life Theatre

October 13 – Low Cut Connie at Shank Hall

October 15 – Giacomo Turra at Shank Hall

October 17 – Stop Light Observations at Shank Hall

October 18 – Bell Witch at Turner Hall Ballroom

October 25 – IDK at The Rave