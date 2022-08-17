Shepherd Setlist: August 17, 2022

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Doubter – Doubter

Alternative rockers Doubter have delivered their debut self-titled EP. Covering grounds of pop punk and power pop, these songs channel the anxieties of being hung up on the past and having things stuck on your mind. The band is wasting no time unleashing excitement and enthusiasm for strong hooks and loud, vigorous riffage. There’s certainly a bright future for this young band. (Ben Slowey)

NilexNile Featuring Huey V – “Paper Route”

A North Side connection is the genesis for a new track between two heavy hitters, as NilexNile and Huey V recently linked up for “Paper Route.” Both artists take a different approach to a mellow beat, with Nile leading things off talking about the stress of daily life and how to escape it. Huey V follows with tales of days gone by on the North Side, and both bring it together by mentioning that they’re getting to their money however they have to. The flows compliment one another on this single, and it’s a good look for both of these artists to put out a track together. (Allen Halas)

Peter Mulvey & SistaStrings – Love Is The Only Thing

Acclaimed singer/songwriter Peter Mulvey and duo SistaStrings have collaborated previously for a terrific live album, and they’ve reunited for a new anthemic track, “Love Is The Only Thing” as well. Fueled by Mulvey’s acoustic guitar and augmented by SistaStrings’ tones, the song is a rallying cry for people to come together for one another. It’s a message of peace and love, which is far too infrequent in the world of music it feels these days. Group vocals on the hook further illustrate that this is a song about coming together for all that is positive in the world, and when led by talent of this level, its certainly a message we can all get behind. (Allen Halas)

Brat Sounds – “Every Worry Like A Pet”

Alternative rockers Brat Sounds have a single out with two B-sides from their forthcoming album. Letting things get to your head, leaving a lover hanging, and getting mixed up with quick satisfaction are all things on the agenda here. The band’s distinct garage-tinged sound takes fun directions while tackling some relatable pickles. Be on the lookout for upcoming album, Nothing, later this fall. (Ben Slowey)

Elliott – Lovely Summer 2

Elliott dropped a two-pack of singles recently. and we get both sides of the artist on Lovely Summer 2. Things kick off with “Where I’m At,” a track where he puffs his chest out just a bit, trying to get people to catch up to his level. In fairness, he brings a big game to the track, with some heavy verses and a fearless flow. “Waste of Summer 2” is more subdued, talking about longing after a particular girl for the summer. Both songs resonate uniquely, and both showcase a different style from Elliott, who is still carving his path within the local hip hop scene. You’ll definitely want to know his name after hearing these tracks though. (Allen Halas)

Concert Announcements

August 22 – ULNA, Crawlspace at Cactus Club

September 3 – Luis Angel “El Flaco,” El Yaki, La Nueva Estrategia, Juanma at The Rave

September 4 – Matthew Stevens, Sterling, Radio For Pets, Static Palms, Local Legends at Cactus Club

September 10 – Daikaiju at X-Ray Arcade

September 11 – The Velveteers at The Back Room at Colectivo

September 12 – Escuela Grind, Test at Cactus Club

September 15 – Ramona, M545 at X-Ray Arcade

September 20 – Hanging Hearts, Retroreflector at Cactus Club

September 23 – Wits End, Bird Law, Permanent Damage, Pains, Graysea, Knights at X-Ray Arcade

September 25 – The Samples at The Back Room at Colectivo

October 6 – Max & Iggor Cavalera at The Rave

October 6 – Attila, Catch Your Breath, Tallah, After Hour Animals, Vapid Soul at The Miramar Theatre

October 7 – Ghost Light at The Back Room at Colectivo

October 9 – Peter Mulvey and SistaStrings at The Back Room at Colectivo

October 12 – String Machine, Orson Wilds at X-Ray Arcade

October 16 – Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt at The Pabst Theater

October 18 – Ace Hood at The Rave

October 18 – Mac Saturn at The Back Room at Colectivo

November 2 – Goo Goo Dolls, Whitehall at The Pabst Theater

November 3 – Vision Video at X-Ray Arcade

November 18 – G-Space, Smith. at The Miramar Theatre

December 3 – The Reverend Payton’s Big Damn Band at The Back Room at Colectivo