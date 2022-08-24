Shepherd Setlist: August 24, 2022

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

North Warren – “Crust”

Slacker rockers North Warren have a new single and video out this week. Directed by Spencer Tait, the video finds an old man (played by frontman Luke Esperes) flipping through channels on a vintage TV. He greets who appears to be his grandson and they eat Spam and listen to old records together. It all is meant to drive home the point that you’re never too old for a good time. The song is the second single from an upcoming project, mixed by the renowned Steve Albini. North Warren poke fun at aging with “Crust.” (Ben Slowey)

Zach Pietrini – “What Are We Now”

The rollercoaster of life is a fickle thing, and Zach Pietrini tackles that for a rocky relationship on his latest single, “What Are We Now.” The energy is up on this one, with Pietrini taking a steady rocker of a tune and using it to talk about a fast love that has gone stagnant, and the purgatory of indecision that it creates. There’s just a little bit of fire behind his vocals, while a rhythm guitar rips through the song. Zach Pietrini is able to capture the atmosphere that he sings about on this record, and it’s a great example of sharp songwriting and executing from a production standpoint. (Allen Halas)

Gold Steps – “Petty”

Pop punks Gold Steps are keeping it moving with a new single and video. An Enterprise Films production, the scene finds the band capturing someone who’s clearly done something wrong to frontwoman Liz Mauritz and the guys, who are ready to torture and intimidate him. The song is about being over the gaslighting from someone after all their lies aren’t adding up. Gold Steps strike a match with “Petty.” (Ben Slowey)

Astro SLIK – This Is Not It

The energy is all the way up on Astro SLIK’s new project, and while it’s titled This Is Not It, SLIK does everything on this release to make you believe it is. Linking up with several different producers for this eight-track release, the energy is high with a barrage of Milwaukee’s signature slap sound for the front half before mellowing out just a bit. On all of it, though, there’s clever bars and a charisma on the microphone that isn’t something that can be taught. Whether he’s in full turnup mode or keeping things a bit more level, there’s a lot to like about This Is Not It. (Allen Halas)

It Is Dead – Hell Is Now

“Deathsludge” metal band It Is Dead have unleashed their debut full-length album. Setting the scene of a cold, dark, treacherous place, Hell is Now blends many styles of metal (black, doom, crust) into a cohesive odyssey of vociferous rage. Through the crushing doom of “Violent Winter” to the grinding speed of “Womb,” It Is Dead roar and screech from the void of unrelenting suffering, akin to the imminent world decay resulting from late-stage capitalism. (Ben Slowey)

Concert Announcements

August 27 – Nostalgix, Pe$o, Thomas Xavier, Chomper at The Miramar Theatre

September 4 – Matthew Stevens, Sterling, Radio For Pets, Static Palms, Local Legends at Cactus Club

September 18 – Artikal Sound System at The Back Room at Colectivo

September 22 – Thee Sacred Souls at The Back Room at Colectivo

September 23 – Masteria, Tombz, Birthdayy Partyy, Flynninho, Ronco, Thomas Xavier, Caydenc, Chomper, Jet Blvck, Phox, Xcavata, Xovi at The Miramar Theatre

September 29 – Demiricous, Obscene, Graveripper, To The Dogs at X-Ray Arcade

October 13 – The Eradicator, Cryptual, Overhand at X-Ray Arcade

October 16 – Lyle Lovett, John Hiatt at Pabst Theater

October 16 – Humid, Bedroom Wounds at X-Ray Arcade

October 23 – The Medium at Mo’s Irish Pub

November 3 – Vision Video at X-Ray Arcade

November 11 – Beth Orton at Pabst Theater

November 11 – Isoxo at The Miramar Theatre

November 19 – Herencia De Patrones at The Rave

November 23 – Bad Omens, Dayseeker at The Rave

December 5 – The NYChillharmonic and Aberdeen at The Back Room at Colectivo

December 9 & 10 – Fall From Grace Fest: Coven, Tower, Cardinals Folly, Ossuary, Crossspitter, Freeways, Sonja, Kaldekat, Lurid at X-Ray Arcade

February 25 – Enter The Haggis at The Back Room at Colectivo