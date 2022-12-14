Shepherd Setlist: December 14, 2022

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Klassik – “All Comes Back”

Klassik gives us a taste of his upcoming new album with a single where what goes around comes around. In his trademark and ever-inventive fusion of hip hop, soul, R&B and jazz, Klassik drives home that if you aren’t authentic to yourself and those around you, it comes to haunt you eventually. He’s learned a lot from dealing with disingenuous people in the past, finding the truth overtime and now seeing what’s real and what’s fake. With creative direction from Rakim Wil and editing by Samer Ghani, the visual finds Klassik looking out from the beach and at a bonfire – two ideal places to reflect. Stay tuned for his album Working Klass out in 2023. (Ben Slowey)

Jesus Villa – Snowed In With The Front Porch Rockers

Singer/songwriter Jesus Villa is the latest artist to catch the Christmas spirit, and teamed up with Paula Treacy, Jim Richards, and Jim Schultz for a holiday project. Snowed In With The Front Porch Rockers is ten Christmas-themed originals, with a distinctly fun, carefree sound to it. The record overall feels like a lively Christmas party with artists who are tired of the traditional carols. As a collective, the band are on point here, with Treacy taking the lead for much of the album, though everyone gets to chime in on the fun. If you’re looking for an album to shake up your holiday season, this is it. (Allen Halas)

× <a href="https://jesusvillasongs.bandcamp.com/album/snowed-in-with-the-front-porch-rockers">Snowed In with the Front Porch Rockers by The Front Porch Rockers</a>

Bright-Eyed & Blind – Afterthemath

Indie rockers Bright-Eyed & Blind have their sophomore record out. It’s twelve tracks of fire-breathing rock ‘n roll where explosive vocals, bold hooks, fierce solos and potent riffage traverse many different moods. The band demonstrates grittiness as they incorporate elements of hard rock, pop rock and power pop into an engaging and diverse arrangement that could light up an arena. Bright-Eyed & Blind bring the rock smorgasbord with Afterthemath. (Ben Slowey)

Bruiseboy – “Juno”

Indie pop act Bruiseboy are out with the video to debut single “Juno.” Things start with the two band members hanging out smoking and talking before getting confronted by Bruise’s partner, who walks out on him – then the song starts. The duo are found rocking out on the hillside as scenes find Bruise trying to win his partner back, at one point getting smacked by her in the process. It’s an entertaining yet precise production, directed by Brandon Stearns and Finn O’Connell. (Ben Slowey)

Sharrod Sloans – “Bout 2 Break”

Sharrod Sloans is back, and he recently had to let people know what time it was on single “Bout 2 Break.” The track is under two minutes, and Sloans puts in an effortless flow full of big flexes. Whether it’s the money, big cars or taking your girl, Sharrod doesn’t break a sweat while bringing endless lyrics to the record. When he’s on a roll, there’s no denying that Sharrod Sloans has one of the better flows in Milwaukee’s hip hop history. This feels like a track intended to remind the scene of what he’s been doing for some time, and potentially gives us a glimpse of things to come. (Allen Halas)

Concert Announcements

December 16 (5 p.m.) – Yambag, Cruelster, Gorilla Knifefight at Cactus Club

December 16 (8 p.m.) – Micah Emrich, $hunmillion$, Vicious Van Flow, Von Alexander, Partyatfour at Cactus Club

December 17 – Unturned, Honey Creek, Bug Moment, Doubter, Riotnine! at Cactus Club

December 18 – Greyhound, MIA at Cactus Club

January 5 – Silas Short, LJ, Troy Tyler, NilexNile at Cactus Club

January 8 – Vae, Cleopatra Hoze, Bonny, Dahlia, T!ny at Cactus Club

January 11 – Plvgues, Colorblind Chameleon, Robot Witch, Riotnine! at Cactus Club

January 15 – Maul, Rig Time, Chemosh, Futile Act! At X-Ray Arcade

January 21 – IfIHadAHifi, Forlorn United, Fight Dice at X-Ray Arcade

February 6 – Almost Monday at The Back Room at Colectivo

March 3 – R.A.P. Ferreira, Eldon, Bright Boy at Cactus Club

March 4 – Drug Church, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Anxious, Webbed Wing at X-Ray Arcade

March 11 – Underoath, Periphery, Loathe at The Rave

March 12 – K. Michelle at Turner Hall Ballroom

March 15 – Eggy at The Back Room at Colectivo

March 16 – Soulside, J. Robbins at X-Ray Arcade

March 24 – Pigeons Playing Ping Pong at Turner Hall Ballroom

April 1 – Satsang at The Back Room at Colectivo

April 7 – The Sloppy Boys, Dear Blanca, at X-Ray Arcade

April 11 – Joywave, Elliot Lee at The Rave

April 13 – Scary Pockets at Turner Hall Ballroom

May 6 – Brian Dunne at The Back Room at Colectivo

May 10 – Waterparks, Hunny at The Rave

May 26 – Three Dog Night at the Pabst Theater

May 28 - Janet Jackson, Ludacris at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

June 24 – James Taylor, Sheryl Crow at American Family Insurance Amphitheater (Summerfest)