Shepherd Setlist: December 21, 2022

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Abby Jeanne – “That’s Where We Are”

Abby Jeanne has a new single out on Philadelphia’s Eraserhood Sound, and according to her it’s her most ambitious composition to date. Incorporating elements of soul, funk and psychedelia, this tune is a positive one about better things ahead and putting pains behind. It’s got a vintage pop groove that makes you want to break out of your shell and go walking with swagger in the streets. Jenna Rades, Vincent John and Maxwell Perla are contributing musicians here. Abby Jeanne’s got more new music coming, so stay tuned. (Ben Slowey)

Bad Year – Faded Memories

With a triumphant spirit, Bad Year charge into their new EP, Faded Memories. The pop punks’ gradual build up to the opening chorus of lead track “Charcoal Black” is a precursor to the rest of the record, six tracks of working class rock. There’s a never-ending drive that fuels the sound of the band, made apparent by songs like single “Killing Me,” which feels like a sprint forward at times. Energy is one thing, but to punctuate it with high-quality songwriting is another, and Bad Year certainly do so on this collection of songs. Faded Memories is the sound of a band hitting its stride. (Allen Halas)

Caley Conway – Only A Dark Cocoon

Singer-songwriter Caley Conway returns with a new EP. These three songs build from lyrics from Joni Mitchell’s “The Last Time I Saw Richard” into full concepts of their own; each song arranges Mitchell’s words into elaborate snapshots, carried by Conway’s feathery yet bold vocals. This lucid exercise is amplified by a substantial orchestra of musicians behind Conway consisting of Barry Clark, Andres Crovetti, Ellie Jackson, Devin Drobka, John Larkin, Treccy MT, D’Amato, Liam O’Brien, Cheston VanHuss and Mike Noyce. The EP’s sound is serene yet assertive, punctuating each scenario with ensnaring contrast. Caley Conway walks us through dark cafes, blowing out candles and growing wings to fly away in her own rendition of Joni Mitchell’s narrative with Only a Dark Cocoon. (Ben Slowey)

Tyso SPRME – “Pressure Makes Diamonds”

Tyso SPRME has gone through some things, and is better for it, having lived to tell the tale on recent drop “Pressure Makes Diamonds.” The single features a darker, brooding beat, but Tyso keeps things real by talking about overcoming adversity. Rather than making it too dramatic, he opts to keep things cool, and slyly put together some clever bars about the life experiences he’s gone through. The single is the first we’ve heard from Tyso SPRME since February’s Ain’t No Fun EP, but there is likely more to look forward from him in 2023. (Allen Halas)

Immortal Girlfriend – “Someone Like You”

Synth lords Immortal Girlfriend’s latest single was featured in the hit new Netflix show ‘Wednesday.’ It’s out on streaming platforms now, and the song itself is quite a change in direction for them. With a danceable house flavor, the song has a knack for adventure with someone you’ve been waiting your whole life for. Immortal Girlfriend have a club-ready banger in their inventory with “Someone Like You,” and we look forward to seeing what they’ll do from here. (Ben Slowey)

Concert Announcements

January 13 – Clayton, MeloChild, Duwayne at Cactus Club

January 14 – Marielle Allschwang, Crawlspace, Loveblaster, Combat Naps at Cactus Club

January 27 – Shiba San, Xovi, Ronco, Chomper at the Miramar Theatre

February 11 – Bella White at The Back Room at Colectivo

February 23 – Rust Ring, Rat Bath, Brave You, Okay Omen at X-Ray Arcade

February 25 – SunSquabi at the Miramar Theatre

February 25 – Cafune at Cactus Club

March 4 – Drug Church, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Anxious, Webbed Wing at X-Ray Arcade

March 11 – The Dollyrots, The Von Tramps at X-Ray Arcade

March 18 – Bug Moment, Spoy, Shoobie at The Back Room at Colectivo

March 22 – Gorod, Cognitive, Summoning Trelich, Flub at X-Ray Arcade

March 23 – Clan of Xymox, The Bellwether Syndicate, Bellhead at Cactus Club