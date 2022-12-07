Shepherd Setlist: December 7, 2022

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Various Artists – 2022 Wisconsin Christmas Compilation

The holiday season has musicians all over the state catching the spirit, and many are doing so for a great cause. The 2022 Wisconsin Christmas Compilation was recently released, complete with 23 artists lending songs to the project. Everyone from Caley Conway to Yo-Dot have a holiday-inspired track to contribute, making for an interesting amalgamation of songs about the most wonderful time of the year. Even better, proceeds from the sale of the album go towards the Milwaukee Rescue Mission, helping those in need with basic housing needs. Do something good today and buy this album via Bandcamp. Not only will you end up on the nice list, but you can also get a great new batch of songs. (Allen Halas)

VUCA & Amanda Huff – “Greensleeves”

Experimental collective VUCA teamed up with Amanda Huff for a reimagining of the English folk song “Greensleeves,” complete with their own lyrics. The result is a grand, magical anthem of spirit, ignition and joy just in time for the holiday season. It was collaboratively written between Huff, Kelly Fitzsimmons and Steve Peplin (who also contributes guitar with a totally shredding guitar solo) and producer Dave Olson. (Ben Slowey)

Grace Weber – “Christmas With You”

Another new holiday addition comes from Grace Weber, who has a funky new single called “Christmas With You.” The track is about being cozy with someone special during the holidays, and enjoying one another’s company. Weber’s vocals steal the show here, with some impeccable runs showing off what she can do on the microphone. If you’re building your holiday playlists already, “Christmas With You” should be a welcome new addition. (Allen Halas)

Graysea – “Manipulation”

Metal-mathcore act Graysea tackle broken hearts and broken promises with their latest single. Love is deceitful and unforgiving, and the band channels the morbid reality of abandonment through unrelenting shrieks, fierce tempo changes and lyrics from a gut-wrenching place. Graysea let out one hell of a cry with “Manipulation.” (Ben Slowey)

Tre Johnson & Jasper Dixon – When You Get A Second

The beats on a new mixtape from Tre Johnson and producer Jasper Dixon live and die on smooth samples, distorted and flipped to the nth degree into something glitchy and from another dimension. The flows are just as smooth, though, playing off of harmonies in the samples, or the occasional silky saxophone line. Some releases are just undeniably cool, and this record is one of them, not conforming to hip hop standards and morphing into its own lane sonically. Records like this don’t come along often, so check out When You Get A Second right now. (Allen Halas)

Concert Announcements

December 11 – Fraxiom, whoTF, Flowers* at Cactus Club

December 29 – Versio Curs, Emway, Doubter, Brave You, Mookie Terremoto at X-Ray Arcade

January 7 – Flesher, Pulchra Morte, Population Control, Cryptual at X-Ray Arcade

January 7 – Sleepy Gaucho, Pocket Change, Soul Speed at The Back Room at Colectivo

January 13 – Illusion of Fate, Bloodletter, Isaern, Wizardhammer at X-Ray Arcade

February 11 – Get Dead, Decent Criminal, The DUIs, Dead Rest at X-Ray Arcade

February 16 – Bad Planning, Wes Hoffman, Coasting, Man Alive at X-Ray Arcade

March 4 – The Collection at The Back Room at Colectivo

March 8 – The Heartstrings Project at The Back Room at Colectivo

March 8 – Matt Nathanson at Turner Hall Ballroom

March 11 – SubDocta, Black Carl at The Miramar Theatre

March 11 – Drive-By Truckers, Margo Cilker at Pabst Theater

March 14 – The Irish Tenors at Pabst Theater

March 28 – Steel Panther, Crobot at The Rave

March 28 – Queensryche, Marty Friedman, Trauma at The Rave

April 14 & 15 – Morgan Wallen, Hardy, Ernest, Bailey Zimmerman at American Family Field

April 23 – Pop Evil, The Word Alive, Avoid at The Rave

April 29 – The Summer Set at The Rave

May 4 – Silverstein, Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, One Step Closer at The Rave

May 8 – Half-Alive, Tessa Violet at The Rave

October 31 – Shania Twain at Fiserv Forum