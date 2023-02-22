Shepherd Setlist: February 22, 2023

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Gold Steps – “Love Song”

Pop punks Gold Steps released a new video on Valentine’s Day, accompanying a song from their recent album That Ain’t It. Directed by Richie Gordon, the visual finds the band goofing around together on tour while vocalist Liz Mauritz sings against the skyline and various backdrops. It’s an explosion of fun and antics from Gold Steps with an infectious hook. Hit the road with them for “Love Song.” (Ben Slowey)

AyooLii – “They Call Me The Mayor”

AyooLii’s new video for “They Call Me The Mayor” comes and goes in a flash, but there’s plenty of time for the up-and-coming rapper to get his flexes in. With a synth-heavy beat under him, he’s rapping about getting money, having girls over, and plenty of vices to boot within the span of under 90 seconds. It’s certainly a very contemporary track, with the ability to join the wave of Milwaukee rap tracks that are taking over social media. The video from Run Along Forever utilizes infrared in the studio, as well as a deep fisheye while AyooLii dances around the room. (Allen Halas)

Dashcam – Sundown On Volcano Beach

Synthpop act Dashcam released his long-awaited new album this week. There’s 11 tracks here that paint vibrant pictures of explosive skyscapes, luxuriant nature and paradisial getaways. Basking in the oceans of nostalgia, these tunes connect conduits between love, memory, dreams and fantasy. Dashcam enlists many wonderful fellow artists to join him on these songs including Clear Pioneer, Liv Held, The Quilz, Peshtigo, Anna Wang, DIAMONDS and Bob Haro. Sundown on Volcano Beach is an electronica-laden dance through the sprawling twilight. (Ben Slowey)

Big Laugh – Consume Me

Big Laugh are here to blow the doors off of the Milwaukee hardcore scene, and their debut Consume Me via Revelation Records may very well do just that. The band thrashes through ten songs in under 20 minutes, and doesn’t let the energy drop off for one second of the ride. These songs are fast, intense, and uncompromising; everything you want from a great hardcore release. The band has been quick to put out music and hit the road, and in due time have plenty of good things coming their way if this is any indicator of what they have to offer. (Allen Halas)

David Lopez – “Brandy Old Fashioned”

There may not be a more Wisconsin hip hop track than David Lopez’s new single, “Brandy Old Fashioned.” However, it’s a refreshing twist on the song about a bottle-shaped girl, as Lopez hollers at someone by comparing them to a variety of mixers. Complete with the cherry on top, the flow is sweet here, while he raps over a beat that feels timeless to the hip hop love song. “Brandy Old Fashioned” is a solid display of wordplay and charisma, with David Lopez showcasing his style on what is already his fourth single of the year. (Allen Halas)

Concert Announcements

March 4 – Agua De Rosas, D’Marquesina at Cactus Club

March 5 – Late Nite Laundry, Lunde, Sleepy Gaucho at Cactus Club

March 16 – Willie and the Cigs, Diet Lite, Ladybird at Cactus Club

March 22 – Ja Lotto, Can’t Go Broke, Lonesum, Teeny, Calebe, RP Scooter, Yungsnag, Sc@r at Cactus Club

March 29 – Bridal Party, Cabin Essence, Jacob Slade at Cactus Club

March 31 – Caracara, Denude, Ovef Ow, In Cursive at X-Ray Arcade

March 31 – Hide, Harpy, Paralyze, Plvgues at Cactus Club

April 7 – Products, The Present Age, The Nile Club at Cactus Club

April 12 – Rittz, Emilio Rojas, Noble Poets at The Rave

April 14 – K Camp at The Rave

April 15 – Diet Lite, Kangaroo Court, Social Cig at The Back Room at Colectivo

April 16 – Wiz Khalifa, Joey Bada$$, Berner, Smoke DZA, Chevy Woods at The Rave

April 19 – Franks & Deans, Size 5’s, Courtesy of Tim, Meskales at X-Ray Arcade

April 19 – Gully Boys at Cactus Club

April 20 – Twen at Cactus Club

April 26 – Conjurer, Pains, Mind Harvester, Want of Sin at X-Ray Arcade

April 30 – H1Z1, Squidhammer at X-Ray Arcade

May 5 – John Waite at Pabst Theater

May 5 – Noizu, Muus at The Miramar Theatre

May 10 – Samiam, Size 5’s, Overhand at X-Ray Arcade

May 12 – Brick + Mortar, Jhariah, Polyanna at X-Ray Arcade

May 25 – Willie Watson at The Back Room at Colectivo

May 31 – Hunter Hayes at Turner Hall Ballroom

June 3 – Julieta Venegas at The Rave

June 5 – Th’ Legendary Shack Shakers, Dex Romweber, Viva Le Vox at Shank Hall

June 10 – Rezn, Oryx at Cactus Club

June 16 – Daniel Villarreal at The Back Room at Colectivo

June 23 – The Avett Brothers at BMO Pavilion (Summerfest)

June 30 – Earth, Wind & Fire at BMO Pavilion (Summerfest)

July 20 – Tedeschi Trucks Band, Neil Emerson at BMO Pavilion

August 1 – The Revivalists, Band of Horses, The Heavy Heavy at Riverside Theater

August 8 – Ben Folds at the Riverside Theater

August 11 – Los Tigres Del Norte at Miller High Life Theatre

August 18 – Jelly Roll, Yelawolf, Struggle Jennings at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

August 19 – Dinosaur Exhibit at Shank Hall

August 31 – Pentatonix, Lauren Alaina at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

October 5 – Ty Segall and Freedom Band at Turner Hall Ballroom