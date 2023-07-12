Shepherd Setlist: July 12, 2023

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Lakeyah – “Want Em Hood”

Lakeyah is back with her latest single, “Want Em Hood,” and she’s bringing a whole new level of intensity. As part of the Quality Control roster, Lakeyah’s talent shines on this track, where she leaves no room for games when it comes to the men she desires. With a beat that hits hard, “Want Em Hood” sets the tone for a no-nonsense declaration of Lakeyah’s preference for a man who’s going to fight for her. Her finesse on the microphone is what makes her stand out, and unapologetic lyrics are what can ultimately make her a star. (Allen Halas)

×

Beauty Steps – “My Girlfriend’s Girlfriend”

Beauty Steps’ new video, “My Girlfriend’s Girlfriend,” is a soulful endeavor that sets the stage for their album, Show Me How. The track features undeniably funky guitars, which intertwine flawlessly with the silky smooth vocals delivered by D’amato. The lo-fi animated video pays homage to the band’s desired retro vibe. “My Girlfriend’s Girlfriend” and its accompanying video are a glimpse into what’s to come with Show Me How, and you can get a teaser of the album by checking out the single. (Allen Halas)

×

Klassik – SummerSkool

Klassik has returned with a new EP. Always one to do something different and push the envelope, the producer-rapper fusion artist brings four tracks of ethereal, textural atmospheres that showcase his layered lyrical and stylistic evocation fashioned by his spellbinding falsetto voice, kaleidoscopic song structures and influential pursuit of subject matter. What makes his music so powerful is how it makes you think just as critically as Klassik himself as he’s making it, immersive in both sonic amalgamation and the intentional contemplation of topics such as the unwavering search for purpose, always being a student in life and remembering where you came from. Klassik is electrifying with SummerSkool, plus he’s got a whole other album in the works too. (Ben Slowey)

×

King Myles – Virtual Recluse

Virtual Recluse, the highly anticipated new album from rapper King Myles, has finally arrived, and it’s worth the wait. After experiencing a few setbacks and stumbling points along the way, Myles has returned to the scene in prime form, delivering a collection of 15 tracks that carry his signature style. With raw honesty, Myles delves into his struggles, sharing his innermost thoughts and reflecting on his journey towards progress. Despite the challenges he has faced, his flow remains impeccable, effortlessly weaving through each track. Virtual Recluse is a big return for King Myles. (Allen Halas)

×

Immortal Girlfriend – “Moment”

Immortal Girlfriend’s new single, “Moment,” showcases a bold departure for the electronic duo, signaling a new direction in their sound. With a dark, steady beat, the track immediately grabs your attention. They sing about capturing the moment, and continuing to fight through adversity. While their earlier tracks may have featured vocals that were more embedded into the song’s layers, this track brings them to the forefront, and it makes the message even more profound. “Moment” has an epic feel, and hopefully there’s more where this comes from. (Allen Halas)

×

Concert Announcements

July 25 – Micah Emrich, Duwayne, FTBK, Keylime at Cactus Club

July 30 – Valerie Lighthart, Lila Realm, Dora Diamond at Cactus Club

August 4 – Matthew Fowler at The Back Room at Colectivo

August 5 – Luis Angel, Lenin Ramirez at The Eagles Ballroom

August 6 (1 p.m.) – The Grovelers, Palm Ghosts at X-Ray Arcade

August 7 – Chepang, Bandit, Decultivate at X-Ray Arcade

August 23 – Jadakiss at The Rave

August 24 – The Skatalites at Turner Hall Ballroom

August 27 – The Body, Troller, Dead Times at Cactus Club

August 31 – Firebreather, H1Z1 at Shank Hall

September 2 – The Late Nites, Hanna Simone at Shank Hall

September 7 – Gabe Stillman at Shank Hall

September 8 – Lil Tracy at The Rave

September 19 – Mest, Authority Zero a X-Ray Arcade

September 21 – Madison McFerrin at Cactus Club

September 28 – Phix at X-Ray Arcade

September 29 – Venom Inc, Satan, Ringworm, 72 Legions at X-Ray Arcade

October 6 – Kate Bollinger at The Back Room at Colectivo

October 12 – Lucinda Williams at Pabst Theater

October 13 – Sham 69 at X-Ray Arcade

October 17 – Jervis Campbell at The Back Room at Colectivo

October 20-22 – Widespread Panic at Riverside Theater

October 31 – Daniel Donato at The Back Room at Colectivo

November 4 – Carnifex, Signs Of The Swarm, To The Grave, The Last Ten Seconds of Life at The Rave

December 3 – Blue October at The Rave

December 6 – A Motown Christmas at Riverside Theater

December 14 – Squirrel Nut Zippers at Turner Hall Ballroom