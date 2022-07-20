Shepherd Setlist: July 20, 2022

RUSTBELT – “Fade The Mix”

RUSTBELT, the new project from John Chiaverina, formerly known as Juiceboxxx, released the video for his debut single “Fade the Mix.” As he walks through a parking lot singing, clips of him performing in the past come flying in, which is a nice touch, because the song is about the artist’s journey finding sense in life up to now. Gradually, as the chorus builds up steam, we find RUSTBELT booking it down the street as he assumes his new identity. If you went to Juiceboxxx shows back in the day, there’ll be a wave of nostalgia for you with this one. Stay tuned for RUSTBELT’s next move. (Ben Slowey)

Graham Hunt – “Atwood”

Indie singer/songwriter Graham Hunt recently put out a new video from his If You Knew Would You Believe It album, and he takes a brighter, lively approach on “Atwood.” There’s some folk elements, but a driving back beat, and a few subtle DJ cuts to give everything a summery feel, and almost a vintage flare as well. The video also combines old and new elements, mixing found footage with clips of the guys goofing off, as well as other new assorted clips of life in Hunt’s world. (Allen Halas)

Mike Regal – “W O R K”

Hip hop artist and producer Mike Regal returns with a new single and video. Shot by Lotus Valentine Visuals while edited by Hakeem Paragon, the scenes find Regal in the dark under flashing lights and ready to talk a big game. He raps about being star material, and how he’s always got a way to get what he’s after; his girl is on the same level, and he’s got that to flex about, too. Mike Regal hustles while having fun doing it, and this video looks like it was a blast to make. Stay tuned for his upcoming new album. (Ben Slowey)

Phif – “Ain’t Perfect”

hif is gearing up for the release of his Potion No. 5 project, and he recently gave the world a glimpse of what he’s up to with “Ain’t Perfect.” The single hits the nail on the head lyrically, talking about flaws from the rapper, but also goes into the trials and tribulations that Phif has been through, and essentially states that he’s worth the effort. He also makes use of the bouncing beat to state that he’s not taking the time to play games with people either. It’s a bold track, but Phif manages to tie it all together here, which isn’t the easiest task when there’s drama that feels omnipresent. Be on the lookout for Potion No. 5 in the coming months. (Allen Halas)

2Hi – “Ghost”

Hip hop artist and Unfinished Legacy cronies member 2Hi’s latest video accompanies a song from his most recent album White Lighter Bad Luck, where he collaborated exclusively on the production with No B. Shot by 777, the black and white video finds 2Hi out and about at night with a lot on his mind. The song is about him feeling like he’s got to figure his career and life out all by himself, which has him acting distant and in his own world. The nighttime setting is fitting and captures the loner demeanor 2Hi’s expressing here. Don’t sleep on 2Hi, with more from the Unfinished Legacy crew coming soon. (Ben Slowey)

Concert Announcements

August 4 – Yotuma, Doublespeak, Venganza, The Rustix at Cactus Club

August 11 – Frail Body, Øjne, Snag, Shamewave, Bleached Cross at Cactus Club

August 23 – Sunny War at Cactus Club

September 3 – Jana Rush, Cid Ikarus, Julio Cordova at Cactus Club

September 5 – Uranium Club at Cactus Club

September 16 – The Cadillac Three at The Rave

September 17 – Angel Du$t, One Step Closer, Payasa, Instill at X-Ray Arcade

September 19 – Softee at Cactus Club

October 12 – Guerrilla Toss, Kendraplex at Cactus Club

October 13 – Kip Moore, Boy Named Banjo at The Riverside Theater

October 26 – GWAR, Light The Torch, Crobot, Nekrogoblikon at The Rave

November 8 – Anna Tivel, Christopher Porterfield at The Back Room at Colectivo

December 11 – Crowder, Matt Maher, Jordan St. Cyr, Katy Nichole at The Riverside Theater

March 30 – Snarky Puppy at The Pabst Theater