Shepherd Setlist: July 5, 2023

Teeglazedit – The Blueprint

The Blueprint, curated by videographer TeeGlazedIt, is a mixtape that showcases the variety of Milwaukee’s street rap scene. With 11 tracks and 15 artists, this compilation brings together a rich assortment of backgrounds and styles. The end result is a tape that encapsulates the raw essence of Milwaukee’s street rap, full of the city’s distinctive bounce. This is a new endeavor for TeeGlazedit, to bring together a number of artists onto one project, and the end result is 11 tracks that slap while also putting the city’s artists on display. (Allen Halas)

Dora Diamond - "Temple"

Electronic pop artist Dora Diamond dropped a new single this week. The song is a love letter to Diamond’s community, illuminated by bright, empowering house sensibilities and her warm, heartening voice. She sings of her body being of royalty and divinity, reclaiming traditionally Christian language to be used for championing trans autonomy and liberation. It’s a powerhouse banger from Dora Diamond that serves as a lively anthem for self-love and self-determination. (Ben Slowey)

Plytme – “Tantrum”

“Tantrum,” the latest single from the R&B artist Plytme, is a masterful blend of swagger and infectious rhythm. The track is a club-ready anthem that captures the exhilaration of infatuation. Plytme’s lyrics, brimming with references to a captivating girl, are interwoven with subtle nods to getting money and a carefree lifestyle, adding a layer to the song. Plytme’s vocal performance on “Tantrum” is full of confidence, as he delivers each line with assertiveness. The track strikes a perfect balance between bravado and brevity, ensuring it stands out. (Allen Halas)

Oak You – Pangea Pt. 2 (Successors)

Oak You have returned with the sequel to their wonderful Pangea EP from last year. The indie pop collective deliver four tracks here that build upon the lush soundscapes, idiosyncratic melodies and ethereal harmonies from the first EP, meshing synthesizers and electronic manipulations with strings, winds and voices to create an immersive electroacoustic experience. Get lost in stunning textural bliss and poetic nomenclature with Oak You’s Pangea Pt. 2 (Successors) – it’s the second of a five-EP series that the band is working on, so stay tuned! (Ben Slowey)

Ayoolii – “Finer Things”

AyooLii’s latest single and video, “Finer Things,” continues the wave he’s currently on. Produced by Cryjng, the track showcases a spaced out synth beat that sets the mood for AyooLii’s unique style. AyooLii effortlessly flows over the instrumental in the beginning of the short track, displaying his lyrical prowess. That transistions into an autotuned melody, showcasing his versatility. The accompanying video, directed by Run Along Forever, may appear simple at first, featuring a performance clip from the back seat of a car. But AyooLii’s infectious energy and genuine connection with the music elevate the visuals, as he starts to feel it more as the track goes on. (Allen Halas)

Concert Announcements

July 6 – Ja Lotto, Clonethekid, RP Scooter, DJ Jo3y at Cactus Club

July 12 – School of Rock Shorewood, School of Rock South Hills, School of Rock Wexford at X-Ray Arcade

July 22 – Wandering Nerve, Lorna Dune, Raquel Gonzalez at X-Ray Arcade

July 27 – Soft Blue Shimmer, Muted Color, Overhand at X-Ray Arcade

July 30 – Ghost Cuts, Humid, Hazefader, Nicholas Elert at X-Ray Arcade

August 3 – Asbestos, Big Laugh, Chalk, Jagged at X-Ray Arcade

August 11 – Triptides, In The Pines at Cactus Club

August 25 – Zach Person, Shane Guerrette at The Back Room at Colectivo

August 26 – FuntCase, Ruxko at Miramar Theatre

August 26 – Matt Bennett, Disco Shrine at The Rave

September 14 – Peso Pluma at Fiserv Forum

September 21 – Speedy Ortiz at X-Ray Arcade

September 22 – Kursa, Zonik, Sukkatash at Miramar Theatre

September 29 – Coco Montoya at Shank Hall

October 4 – Slow Pulp, Babehoven at The Back Room at Colectivo

October 5 – W.H. Lung at Cactus Club

October 20 – Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials at Shank Hall

November 1 – James Lee Stanley at Shank Hall