Shepherd Setlist: June 14, 2023

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Tigera – “The Calm Before”

Pop rockers Tigera dropped a new single at the end of May. This tune broods with profound anticipation before erupting into an emotive breakup song that ruminates on the pain and shame of inevitable confrontation. Tigera demonstrate a keen ability to take a universally difficult situation and make a shoutable hook out of it, which is certainly the tried-and-true formula for “The Calm Before.” Stay tuned for their next single this month. (Ben Slowey)

× <a href="https://tigeraband.bandcamp.com/track/the-calm-before-radio-edit">The Calm Before - Radio Edit by Tigera</a>

BLAX – “Intelligent Beings”

BLAX’s latest music video for “Intelligent Beings” features a sample-based beat infused with a distinctive funk essence, providing a unique backdrop for BLAX’s conscious and thought-provoking lyrics. In collaboration with Thousand Clicks Media, the video takes on an artistic approach by immersing BLAX into the vibrant atmosphere of The Daily Bird coffee shop in Riverwest. BLAX seamlessly transitions between various roles, embodying both patrons and employees of the establishment while performing the track. (Allen Halas)

×

Wolves With Virginia – “Dust Bowl”

Desert-surf rockers Wolves With Virginia have their official debut single and video out. Directed by Joe Ludwig, the visual finds the boys happily meeting up with each other after a hard day’s work, but then a woman walks by. They each start pursuing her and trying to win her attention before it leads to them fighting over her. While all of this is going on, a dust storm starts brewing in the background which sweeps the woman away, but the unfazed boys just keep beating each other up. “Dust Bowl” is a fun, creative introduction to Wolves With Virginia and we can’t wait to hear more from them soon (Ben Slowey)

×

PeezSW – “TMS (Poppin’ With It)”

PeezSW is back with his first single and video ahead of forthcoming album About Damn Time 2. Directed by himself and Gonzales Visuals, the scene finds the Camp Shuttlesworth rapper out in the streets and riding around with his crew between clips of him performing at various venues. PeezSW knows what’s his for the taking with bars to demonstrate a commanding presence and immense ambition, showing that he’s ready to win with the work put in to back it all up. PeezSW eagerly awaits his time to shine. Stay tuned for About Damn Time 2 out soon. (Ben Slowey)

×

Andrew David Weber – The Gift Of Movement

Singer/songwriter Andrew David Weber’s latest album, The Gift Of Movement, is a 10-song masterpiece that showcases his remarkable musical prowess. The album is a testament to Weber’s technical guitar skills and his charismatic vocals, which draw listeners in. Each song compels the audience to immerse themselves in the music and dance along. With a blend of Americana and blues elements, interwoven with subdued pop-facing aspects, Weber crafts a sound that is undeniably grand and captivating. The Gift Of Movement is a display of Weber’s abundant talent. (Allen Halas)

× <a href="https://andrewdavidweber.bandcamp.com/album/the-gift-of-movement">The Gift of Movement by Andrew David Weber</a>

Concert Announcements

June 22 – Aleisa Nicole, Montreal Cain, TheRealQD, Quisy Wita Y at Cactus Club

June 25 – School of Rock Shorewood, School of Rock Cleveland at X-Ray Arcade

June 28 – Kat and the Hurricane at Cactus Club

June 29 – Crywank, Foot Ox at Cactus Club

July 1 – DJFang, Ave4 at Cactus Club

July 12 – Hurd & Galante, Quiet Hollers, Lady Cannon at Cactus Club

July 14 – Avoid, After Hour Animals, Surefire at X-Ray Arcade

July 21 – Alley Eyes, The Keystones, Capital Soiree, Superkick at X-Ray Arcade

July 23 – Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage, The Nile Club, Max Niemann at Cactus Club

August 4 – Dreadnought, Immortal Bird at Cactus Club

August 17 – Anxious Arms, Graysea, Garden Home, Past Is Prologue at X-Ray Arcade

August 18 – Gold Steps, The Keystones, Night Spice at The Back Room at Colectivo

August 18 – Ana Popovic, Quinn Sullivan at Shank Hall

August 23 – Los Straightjackets, Jake La Botz Trio at Shank Hall

August 26 – Nox Novacula, Convert at X-Ray Arcade

August 27 – Moneybagg Yo, Finesse2Tymes, Sexyy Red, Luh Tyler, Big Boogie, YTB Fatt at Fiserv Forum

August 27 – Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening at The Rave

September 2 – Daniel Caesar, Montell Fish at The Rave

September 16 – Jinjer at The Rave

September 19 – Duran Bernarr, Jeronelle at The Rave

September 29 – Asking Alexandria, The HU, Bad Wolves, Zero at The Rave

October 12 – Jason Eady, Midnight River Choir at Shank Hall

October 14 – Little River Band at Pabst Theater

October 20 – Bronco at The Rave

October 26 – Electric Six, The Surfrajettes at Shank Hall

October 28 – The 1975 at Fiserv Forum

October 29 – Vince Herman Band at Shank Hall

December 7 – Griffin House at Shank Hall

February 15 - Dan Navarro at Shank Hall