Shepherd Setlist: June 29, 2022

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Kujo Koda – Sure

Kujo Koda has a new project out, and things sound relatively organic on Sure. Armed with some lo-fi production, it doesn’t feel like Koda needs to do anything to really push the envelope here, and letting the beat dictate the work pays off on these seven tracks. A pair of features from Slumbody varies things up, but there’s largely a hazy, tripped out feel to the psych meets hip hop project. Sure is music for those chilled out days that don’t really need a direction. (Allen Halas)

×

Lovely Socialite – “Final Flight of F.R.O.G.”

Experimental jazz-rock group Lovely Socialite are out with the first single from their upcoming album The Drift. “Final Flight” has plenty of vigor and action, like we’re seeing the character come to life and taking a big leap to the tune of howling horns and crashing melody. There is also a podcast episode attached, where the band discusses the process and composition of the track as well. Stay tuned for The Drift, coming out at the end of July. (Ben Slowey)

× <a href="https://lovelysocialitemusic.bandcamp.com/album/final-flight-of-f-r-o-g-single">Final Flight of F.R.O.G. (Single) by Lovely Socialite</a>

Zolton Featuring Eli $tones – “Runnin”

Zolton and Eli $tones have been great in their own lanes for years now, but the two take it to the next level with a collaboration single and video that dropped last week. Directed by Michael Stocke, the visual finds the two artists playing the role of coach at a summer camp. Their team of runners take sprints, play dodgeball, and shoot hoops as they flex about being on top of the game. Production comes by way of ThatGuyEli. Zolton and Eli $tones lead and don’t follow, so make sure you join the right team. (Ben Slowey)

×

LUXI – Dream Girl

After much buildup, DIY electro-pop songstress LUXI returns with her new EP, Dream Girl. The project is six tracks, including previous singles “Waiting,” “Call Me,” and the title track. As of late, LUXI has been exploring the brighter side of her sonic textures as a producer, while still washing these songs with her ethereal vocal tones. These are the type of songs that could have a commanding presence in a live setting, yet are adaptable enough for the solo listener’s earbuds. The lyrics get personal, and it feels like we get to peel back another layer of LUXI’s as an artist with every release. (Allen Halas)

×

Diet Lite – “Madison City Parking Ticket Groove”

Indie rockers Diet Lite have a new single, and they can’t possibly slow down on “Madison City Parking Ticket Groove.” The song features tons of energy from the guys, and rapid fire lyrics to give everything a rollicking party atmosphere. The band tells the tale of dealing with the parking authorities, but do so in a way that makes merely getting a ticket sound like much more of an adventure than it actually is. Just about everything that Diet Lite makes sounds raw and energetic, and you can hear the band upping their tempo as they go along. Recent single “Stuck Again” is also included as the b-side on this release. (Allen Halas)

×

Concert Announcements

July 3 – Spoy, Clemente, Watermelon Collie, Scam Likely at Cactus Club

July 7 – Jacob Slade, Ali J, Ben Mulwana, Mas Verde at Cactus Club

July 15 – Cordovas at The Back Room at Colectivo

July 26 – Frail Body, Hawak, Snag, Indisposed, Sonagi, Garden Home at Cactus Club

July 29 – Your Arms Are My Cocoon, Blind Equation, In Cursive, Excuse Me, Who Are You? at X-Ray Arcade

August 11 – Dan Rodriguez at The Back Room at Colectivo

August 12 – Shoobie, North Warren, Fellow Kinsman at The Back Room at Colectivo

August 16 – Daniel Thrasher at The Back Room at Colectivo

August 21 – Action Bronson at The Rave

August 27 – Alpha Wolf, Bodysnatcher, Vatican, Still Stayer at Miramar Theatre

August 27 – Monica Martin at The Back Room at Colectivo

August 29 – Tommy Vext at The Rave

September 13 – Ice Nine Kills, Motionless In White, Black Veil Brides, Crown The Empire at The Rave

September 24 – Northless, Convert, Snag, Cryptual at X-Ray Arcade

September 25 – Lucinda Williams at The Pabst Theater

October 1 – Pusha T at The Rave

October 7 – Deorro at The Rave

October 15 – Natanael Cano at The Rave

December 7 – Son Little at The Back Room at Colectivo