Shepherd Setlist: March 1, 2023

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Kia Rap Princess – Trap Sexy

Kia Rap Princess has her 2023 in motion with a new EP that she dropped on Valentine’s Day. It’s four tracks that find the Rap Princess not only bringing her trademark in-your-face hip hop delivery but incorporating some heartfelt R&B as well. Produced by Lexi Banks, Trap Sexy is Kia Rap Princess knowing what she wants, being careful about who she trusts, showing more than telling, and keeping her people safe – all as she mixes fun and passion at the mic. (Ben Slowey)

Troy Tyler – Harmonies & Heartbreak, Vol. 1

Troy Tyler is a hopeless romantic with a voice of gold. If you needed further of evidence of that, enter Harmonies & Heartbreak, Vol. 1, which dropped on Valentine’s Day. As we learned in an earlier interview, these songs have been in Tyler’s back catalogue for a while, but the R&B crooner has something special with this collection of tracks. Over the course of four songs, Tyler is in his feelings, harmonizing over longing for a relationship. “Harmonies & Heartbreak” has more installments on the way, but this EP proves Troy Tyler can hold his own with R&B’s elite. (Allen Halas)

Diet Lite – “Bad Larry”

Powerhouse garage rockers Diet Lite have a new video out accompanying their recent EP Dumb Bird. Directed by Ryan Odya, the scene finds the boys arriving in a new house together…but they’re hungry. Desperate to find something to eat, they split up in search of grub, only to find a chest containing a strange artifact. They dust it off and a genie appears, granting them four (not three) wishes. Things seem cool at first…until they don’t. Diet Lite end up running from trouble at every turn with “Bad Larry.” (Ben Slowey)

Cardiac Da Pulse – Blue Roses

A poignant poem from Brit Nicole opens Cardiac Da Pulse’s new album Blue Roses, and it serves as the right precursor to eight tracks of hustle-ready hip hop that follow. Cardiac talks about staying on his grind to get to the money, but also is grown enough to show love to the people around him along the way. Features from Class M., Ferro Haze, RichxSoul, and James Tatum spice things up, but Cardiac has a charisma on the microphone that could hold the spotlight for his own if need be. (Allen Halas)

2Hi – “Life Alert”

Nothing in life is free in hip hop artist 2Hi’s latest single. He raps about having trouble bouncing back from obstacles unless he’s surrounded by the right energy. With bass-boosted production from ThatGuyEli, this tune demands fortitude, perseverance and accepting hard truths. 2Hi looks to get back on his feet with “Life Alert.” (Ben Slowey)

Concert Announcements

March 8 – Humid, North Warren, Holy Pinto, Pop Rock Suckers at Cactus Club

March 17 – Ubuntu Experience, Smokestax, Rsrch Chmcls, Megatronix, Tngl, Nfused at the Miramar Theatre

March 29 – Nuovo Testamento at X-Ray Arcade

April 5 – Rachael Grae at The Back Room at Colectivo

April 11 – Gable Price and Friends at The Back Room at Colectivo

April 12 – Vial at X-Ray Arcade

April 14 – Banda El Recodo, Marco Fores Y La Jerez, Los Del Limit, Los Nuevos Ilegale, Corona De Nietos at The Rave

April 18 – Joseph Huber, Todd Day Wait at Cactus Club

April 22 – Big Something at The Back Room at Colectivo

April 29 – Jeremy Garrett & River Wind at The Miramar Theatre

May 18 – Dave Mason, Outlaws at Pabst Theater

May 20 – Chatham Rabbits at The Back Room at Colectivo

May 23 – Remember Sports, The Ophelias at X-Ray Arcade

May 23 – Ondara at Shank Hall

May 24 – Wailin Storms at X-Ray Arcade

May 26 – Dreamhouse, After Hour Animals, Honey Creek, To The Sky, Lilac & Lotus at X-Ray Arcade

May 27 – Subhumans at Cactus Club

May 27 – Cherubs, Rid of Me at X-Ray Arcade

May 30 – Buffalo Daughter, Babybaby_Explores at X-Ray Arcade

June 2 – Dan Deacon at The Back Room at Colectivo

June 8 – Korine, CD Ghost at Cactus Club

June 13 – The Flaming Lips at Riverside Theater

June 13 – Grandson, K.Flay, Jack Kays at The Rave

June 15 – John R. Miller at The Back Room at Colectivo

July 1 – Ava Max at BMO Pavilion (Summerfest)

July 7 – Styx at BMO Pavilion (Summerfest)

August 19 – Dinosaur Exhibit at Shank Hall

September 1 – The Ocean Blue, The Hang Ups at Shank Hall

October 11 – Adrian Legg at Shank Hall

October 15 – Tommy Emmanuel, Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams at Pabst Theater

November 30 – Joe Pug at Cactus Club