Shepherd Setlist: March 22, 2023

Bug Moment – The Flying Toad Circus

Bug Moment have been making waves in the Milwaukee music scene over the last couple years, and it’s all led them up to the apex of releasing their debut full-length album last Friday. The band has conjured a multifaceted indie pop sound that gets grungy at times while dreamy at others, reflecting the band’s versatility with moody atmospheres. As the title suggests, there’s a circus theme here, and each tune feels like a different ride of emotional complexities. On top of releasing the record, Bug Moment played a sold-out show at the Back Room at Colectivo to commemorate the release of the album. Buckle in for a whirlwind into the amazing and extraordinary with The Flying Toad Circus. (Ben Slowey)

NilexNile Featuring Mick Jenkins – “Breakfast”

Get up and get after it. That’s what NilexNile and Mick Jenkins are on with a smooth new collaboration, “Breakfast.” Both artists attack a floating beat with a different approach, but the styles compliment one another. NilexNile gets after it first, talking about what happens when you believe in yourself and put in the work. Jenkins comes in after with a more finessed flow, talking about using his time wisely and focusing in so he can be at his best. It’s a big collaboration for the Midwest artists, and a strong showing for some of Milwaukee and Chicago’s finest. (Allen Halas)

Genesis Renji – “Skimask”

After a lengthy break from releasing music, Genesis Renji is back to business with a new track, “Skimask.” The track features production from 46Brock, with Genesis hitting a rapid-fire flow that demonstrates a regained confidence on the microphone. Bar after bar rolls off with effortless swagger, and the lyrics reflect a more club-oriented dynamic than we’ve heard on previous releases from the House of Renji head. There’s no telling where things will go from here, or when we’ll hear from Genesis Renji again really, but it’s safe to say that he hasn’t lost his touch when he feels like putting out music, and “Skimask” is a strong reminder of that. (Allen Halas)

Royal Mill – Royal Mill

Indie rockers Royal Mill are out with their debut EP. It’s four tracks that revolve around love that you won’t let get away and are ready to escape everything with. With touches of pop punk and emo, Royal Mill get loud and energetic to convey bold visions of chasing after something bigger than yourself. Get your introduction to Royal Mill with their self-titled release. (Ben Slowey)

Rich P. – The Day Of

Rich P. returned with a new EP, channeling a darker aspect of his sound on The Day Of. With beats that hit hard, the six-track project feels pure, thanks to veteran flows from Rich P., as well as cameos from Cardiac Da Pulse, Ferro Haze, Dres, and L. Marie. The Day Of feels like a project that you can cruise the city to, with a stylish flare and trademark swagger from all of the artists involved. Rich P. doesn’t have to tell you about the moves he’s making, but he can certainly point out what you aren’t doing instead. That’s true style, and a hallmark of Rich P.’s releases. (Allen Halas)

The Day Of by Richie P. Goldchain

Concert Announcements

April 2 – The Mall, Paralyze, Randal Bravery, Greyhound at Cactus Club

April 8 – NilexNile, FTBK, Six One Tribe, Cronies Only, Kill Goober at Cactus Club

April 23 – Pilfers, Something To Do, Pulpa De Guayaba, DJ Kyle Skanston at X-Ray Arcade

May 11 – Bryson Tiller at The Rave

May 11 – Sophie B. Hawkins at Shank Hall

May 14 – The O’Jays at the Riverside Theater

May 19 – Them Coulee Boys at The Back Room at Colectivo

May 24 – Robert DeLong & Dreamers at Shank Hall

May 25 – Archers, These Fading Visions, Spirit Breaker, Tiny Voices, Vapid Soul at X-Ray Arcade

June 4 – Taking Meds, Lurk, Shamewave, Endwells at Cactus Club

June 9 – Kiss The Tiger, Erik Koskinen at The Back Room at Colectivo

June 18 – The John Doe Folk Trio, Liv Mueller at Shank Hall

June 20 – The 502s at Turner Hall Ballroom

June 21 – My Morning Jacket at the Riverside Theater

June 28 – Heart Attack Man, Arm’s Length, Super American, Photocopy at X-Ray Arcade

July 1 – Fuego at The Rave

July 26 – Social Animals at The Back Room at Colectivo

August 9 – Alisa Amador at The Back Room at Colectivo

August 12 – Less Than Jake, The Toasters, Devon Kay at The Rave

October 2 – Peter Gabriel at Fiserv Forum

October 18 – Polyphia, DOMi, JD Beck at The Rave

November 7 – Loreena McKennitt at Pabst Theater

November 11 – Ocie Elliott at The Back Room at Colectivo