Shepherd Setlist: May 24, 2023

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Amanda Huff & Holtergeist – “Carbon Copy”

“Carbon Copy,” a brand new track from Amanda Huff, transports listeners into a dreamy yet ominous auditory realm. Crafted with the finesse of producer Holtergeist (Daniel Holter), the track offers a dramatic soundscape, with defiant guitar and a soothing synth bass. Between all of this lies Huff’s captivating voice, barely above a whisper at times, echoing an eerie tale of an entangled, almost nightmarish dream. The song concludes on a haunting note with Abby Gundersen’s stirring violin performance, tying this whole dark journey together. (Allen Halas)

× <a href="https://holtergeist.bandcamp.com/album/carbon-copy">Carbon Copy by HOLTERGEIST f. Amanda Huff</a>

Robot Witch – “Bad Dream”

Electro-psych rockers Robot Witch released a video accompanying their recent self-titled debut EP. The trippy visuals from Kam Jackson find the band performing the song at their record release show at The Cooperage a few months back. Vibrant colors adorn the band as they sound more punkish than ever playing “Bad Dream” – check them out at their next show at The Back Room at Colectivo on May 28. (Ben Slowey)

×

Mad Static & DizzyRandoms – This Won’t Take Long…

Mad Static and producer DizzyRandoms have come together to craft a gem in their latest EP, This Won’t Take Long… With five short tracks that harken back to the golden boom bap era, this EP is a great mixture of classic and contemporary. Static’s visceral delivery permeates each track, breathing life into DizzyRandoms’ inventive beats. Each bar lands with precision, deftly maneuvering whatever sonic terrain the producer gives him to work with. This Won’t Take Long… is a case of the right producer finding the right artist, and both build each other’s sound up in the process. (Allen Halas)

×

Delicious Monsters – Freedom Plastic Realistic?

Delicious Monsters are finally out with their highly anticipated debut album. The band draws their unique style upon gothic rock, post-punk and new wave music with exuberance, brazenness and imagination to get both one’s body and mind immersed with animation. The record is a lovely assortment of eleven songs that run through poetic and metaphysical lyrical passages, bouncy riffs, racing bass lines and galloping drums that all culminate into an astonishing sonic story book. Delicious Monsters dance through gardens of whimsy and rock out bearing big hearts with Freedom Plastic Realistic?. Cassettes will be available through Tetryon Tapes soon. (Ben Slowey)

× <a href="https://deliciousmonsters.bandcamp.com/album/freedom-plastic-realistic">FREEDOM PLASTIC REALISTIC? by Delicious Monsters</a>

Alley Eyes – Gone Hunting Be Back Soon

Alley Eyes’ pair of new singles, “Gone Hunting Be Back Soon” and “Above The Neck” feature the band’s unapologetic take on modern rock. “Gone Hunting Be Back Soon” begins with a dark, simmering guitar and bent notes that eventually give way to a full blown rocker. The lyrics give off a sense of inner conflict. On the other hand, “Above The Neck” maintains the energy while incorporating an eerie undertone. The more upbeat of the two songs has a hint of the uncanny, creating a thrilling adventure. Both tracks, with their raw and direct approach to rock music, stand as solid representations of Alley Eyes’ style. (Allen Halas)

× <a href="https://alleyeyes.bandcamp.com/album/gone-hunting-be-back-soon">Gone Hunting, Be Back Soon by Alley Eyes</a>

Concert Announcements

June 2 – Grady Spencer at Shank Hall

June 9 – Immortal Girlfriend, Lila Realm, Matthu at Cactus Club

June 9 – Spider Creek, Duwayne, Clayton at Shank Hall

June 15 – Safari Room, Barely Civil, Okay Omen at Shank Hall

June 16 – Cupcakke, Zed Kenzo, Bdwthr, DJ Dr!psweat at Cactus Club

June 25 – Karen Waldrup, Gary Burk at Shank Hall

July 2 – Dillinger Four, Off With Their Heads, Big Laugh, Bad Crime at X-Ray Arcade

July 5 – Mile Twelve at The Back Room at Colectivo

July 13 – Willy Tea Taylor, The Turkey Buzzards at Shank Hall

July 15 – Joey McIntyre at Turner Hall Ballroom

July 17 – American Aquarium at Shank Hall

July 23 – Jill Sobule, South For Winter at Shank Hall

August 5 – Nicotine Dolls at The Back Room at Colectivo

August 6 – The Anchor, Execution Day, Along Came A Spider at X-Ray Arcade

August 11 – Temple of Angels at X-Ray Arcade

August 12 – Wonderful Bluffer, Motel Breakfast, Moonglow at The Back Room at Colectivo

August 16 – Gel, Hirs, Truth Cult at X-Ray Arcade

September 3 – Escape The Fate, Destroy Rebuild Until God Shows, Point North, Stitched Up Heart, Garzi at The Rave

September 12 – Chris Pureka at The Back Room at Colectivo

September 16 – Bully, Wombo at X-Ray Arcade

September 24 - $uicideboy$, Ghostemane, City Morgue, Sematary, Ramirez at Fiserv Forum

October 7 – Luzcid, The Lost Scout, Free Food, Rio Music Productions at Miramar Theatre

January 7 – Ruben Studdard, Clay Aiken at Pabst Theater