Shepherd Setlist: May 3, 2023

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Doubter & North Warren – Split

Indie rock bands Doubter and North Warren teamed up for a split EP that was released on Friday. With two songs each, the effort is the first we’ve heard from both buzzing acts since August. North Warren kick things off with the atmospheric howl of “Free Entertainment”, followed by the surf-friendly punch of “In Circles”; the band are louder and bolder than ever with this pair of tunes. Doubter jump like a bull out of the gate with the power pop anthem “Ring Ring”, then conclude the EP with the rolling, emphatic midtempo melody of “Can You Come Get Me?”; the band fully embrace spirited riffage and shouted hooks that have the faculty to get any venue in full motion. North Warren and Doubter tag-team on some of their most ambitious material each yet with the split release. (Ben Slowey)

×

Micah Emrich – “Rotation”

Pop hybrid artist Micah Emrich’s new single, “Rotation,” is a track featuring his unique sound and vision. With a slowed-down beat and a mix of chopped and screwed elements to start, the song sets a dreamy, introspective tone that matches Emrich’s lyrical theme of solitude and self-reflection. Emrich’s smooth harmonies and emotive delivery add to the song’s meditative quality, before transitioning into a more energetic and upbeat groove, complete with thick bass lines and dreamy guitars. “Rotation” features Emrich’s innovative approach to pop music, and solidifies his position as an artist to watch in the near future. Check it out if you’re a fan of pop, R&B, and anything in between. (Allen Halas)

×

Rap J – “Don’t Sleep On Me”

Rap J’s new video for “Don’t Sleep On Me” is a track that blends both talent and determination. Born with cerebral palsy, he has used his passion for music to inspire others to overcome their own challenges. On the track, Rap J raps with his own style and delivery over a lively beat, while delivering lyrics that inspire confidence and self-belief. The video is a performance clip, featuring Rap J in various locations around the Milwaukee Riverwalk. His first-ever concert at Shank Hall on Saturday, June 10, promises to be a special experience for those who support his music and the uplifting message of perseverance that he represents. (Allen Halas)

×

Trapper Schoepp – Siren Songs

Trapper Schoepp’s new album, Siren Songs, is a tour de force of heartfelt songwriting and timeless melodies. With his trusty acoustic guitar and endearing wit, Schoepp leads the way through 12 tracks that showcase his profound approach to music-making. Featuring previous singles like opener “Cliffs Of Dover” and “Devil’s Kettle,” the album is a masterclass in storytelling and songcraft. Schoepp effortlessly blends elements of contemporary indie and Americana, creating a sound that is both classic and modern at the same time. Siren Songs is the latest addition to Trapper Schoepp’s catalogue that will resonate long after the final notes have faded away. (Allen Halas)

× <a href="https://trapperschoepp1.bandcamp.com/album/siren-songs-2">Siren Songs by Trapper Schoepp</a>

Well + Good – “Cocaine (Among All These Other Drugs)”

Well + Good’s latest single “Cocaine (Among All These Other Drugs)” is a throwback to the days of turn-of-the-millennium indie sleaze. The track is a punchy, guitar-driven anthem that channels the spirit of rock and roll rebellion with a raw, unapologetic energy. With its crunchy riffs and catchy, melodic hooks, the song is everything you’ve missed about rock. The breakdown provides a brief respite before the band kicks back in, unleashing a torrent of sound that will make listeners feel like they’re at a sweaty, packed-out basement show. “Cocaine (Among All These Other Drugs)” is Well + Good capturing the carefree spirit of rock and roll that’s been somewhat missing in recent years, and you can hear that for yourself with the single. (Allen Halas)

×

Concert Announcements

May 6 – Richard Galling, Asher Gray, Greyhound at Cactus Club

May 8 – Nuave, Chippy Hurt, DreZeus, Josmar, $ave Big Money, Tha Business, Sound Love, Stickman at X-Ray Arcade

May 17 – Chapped Lips, The Present Age, Sex Fear, Oh Well OK at X-Ray Arcade

May 24 – Bullet For My Valentine, From Ashes To New, Zero at The Rave

May 26 – The Hecks, Dogs In Ecstasy, Sex Scenes, DJ Cold Lunch at Cactus Club

May 28 – Haunter, Joyer, Sundots, Brief Candles at Cactus Club

June 7 – Mmyykk at Shank Hall

June 11 – Bonginator, Wretched Inferno, Left to Rot at X-Ray Arcade

June 15 – Safari Room, Barely Civil, Okay Omen at Shank Hall

June 16 – Bear Grillz, Thicc Ellis, Gorgonzilla Dubstep, Nuave Hurt at Miramar Theatre

June 17 – Bear Grillz, Crating A Movement, Nimit, Tyder at Miramar Theatre

June 26 – Cynic, Atheist Band at X-Ray Arcade

June 30 – Alien Boy, Glare at X-Ray Arcade

July 6 – Charmer, Equipment, Snow Ellet, Barely Civil, Buena Cara at X-Ray Arcade

July 14 – Jeffery Martin, Anna Tivel at The Back Room at Colectivo

July 15 – Tommy Prine at Shank Hall

July 20 – Whitey Morgan and The 78’s, Myron Elkins at Turner Hall Ballroom

July 22 – Late Night Drive Home, Benches at Cactus Club

July 22 – Allyah Danielle & Friends at Shank Hall

August 6 – Baked Shrimp, at The Back Room at Colectivo

August 9 – Cindy Lee, Freak Heat Waves at Cactus Club

August 12 – Closet Witch, Maul, Wanderer, Sarin, Mind Harvester, It Is Dead, Milorganaut at X-Ray Arcade

August 17 – The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Grass Roots, The Vogues, The Classics IV, The Cowsills at Pabst Theater

August 19 – Sweeping Promises at The Back Room at Colectivo

August 25 – Social Cig, Fellow Kinsman, Diet Lite, Bug Moment at Turner Hall Ballroom

August 26 – Susto at The Back Room at Colectivo

September 8 – Old Dominion, Adam Doleac, Priscilla Block, Kylie Morgan at Fiserv Forum

September 15 – Iain Matthews at Shank Hall

September 17 – Whitehall at The Back Room at Colectivo

September 20 – Malinda at The Back Room at Colectivo

September 28 – Agent Orange, Spice Pistols at Shank Hall

September 30 – St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Abraham Alexander at Pabst Theater

October 13 – Low Cut Connie at Shank Hall

October 13 – Wheeler Walker Jr. at The Rave