Shepherd Setlist: May 31, 2023

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

You Win !!! – “Bloodsport”

Dark pop duo You Win !!! have returned with their first new single in two years. “Bloodsport” explores pain shared and exchanged between two people as an act of liberation and reclamation. While the idea of voluntary infliction of pain may seem risky at first, it ultimately becomes a powerfully sensual, euphoric experience when it’s welcomed with trust and consent; the track exemplifies such a practice with mysterious and brooding yet artful electronica. Hopefully it’s the sign of more to come from You Win !!! soon. (Ben Slowey)

×

2Hi – “Cryofreeze”

In his latest single “Cryofreeze,” 2Hi brings an infectious vigor and undeniable charisma that is signature to his unique brand of hip-hop. 2Hi uses this short track to paint a vivid picture being outside more than home. The rap flows effortlessly, driven by his natural charm that stands as the centerpiece of this track. There’s a keen sense of hustle in his lyrics, detailing the play-making exploits with the Unfinished Legacy Cronies that fuel his pursuit of success. “Cryofreeze” features 2Hi’s dynamic energy, charisma, and lyrical prowess, making it yet another big single from him. (Allen Halas)

×

Melvv – Polychrome

Melvv’s new EP, Polychrome, is a sonic journey that captures the energy of the electronic music producer’s soundscape. The eight-track release is vibrant, with synths everywhere, filling out lush, expansive melodies that evoke an atmospheric sound. The constant energy embodies the thrilling spirit of a summer festival. Amid this kaleidoscope of sound, Melvv introduces a vocal element in the standout track, “Crossing Fingers,” which features the enchanting voice of singer Cayenne. Polychrome resonates with a warm yet electrifying essence, and you’ll find it scoring your summer soundtracks. (Allen Halas)

×

Rated-R Playboy & Blckfriend Ft. Ella Andrews – “P’s & Q’s”

Rated-R Playboy teamed up with New York-based artist Blckfriend for a new single, enlisting Ella Andrews for a feature as well. The song finds the rappers touching on being careful about who you associate with and staying wise with the moves you make. Both Playboy and Blckfriend have seen people around them become foolish and succumb to how unforgiving the world can be, so don’t get distracted by the wrong things and don’t mess with the wrong people. Andrews closes the song out with an ethereal passage about no one being as good as you. Rated-R Playboy and Blckfriend don’t hold back from calling out what they see as fake with “P’s & Q’s.” (Ben Slowey)

×

Genesis Renji – “Worst Behavior”

Genesis Renji steps back onto the scene with palpable determination in his new single, “Worst Behavior.” The track, underscored by a dark beat, sees the seasoned rapper in an audacious mood, with a energetic flow that carries a perceivable chip on his shoulder. With over a decade in the rap game, Renji’s vast experience and numerous accomplishments show through his verses. He addresses the trials and tribulations he’s faced, alongside the triumphs he’s tasted, with an authentic narrative. His message is clear – it’s time for his deserved recognition, and given the intensity and prowess exhibited in “Worst Behavior,” it’s hard to argue against him. (Allen Halas)

×

Concert Announcements

June 9 – Spider Creek, Duwayne, Clayton, Adrienne & Ash at Shank Hall

June 18 – Keith Sweaty, Apollo Vermouth, Phillip Engsberg at Cactus Club

June 25 – Karen Waldrup, Gary Burk at Shank Hall

July 1 – Spookybro, Flynninho, Say Word, Broken Saga, Jonin, Teryx, D-Ski, Cece at Miramar Theatre

July 12 – Puddles Pity Party at Shank Hall

July 15 – Poster Children, Conan Neutron & the Secret Friends, Delicious Monsters at X-Ray Arcade

July 23 – Glitterer at X-Ray Arcade

July 30 – Mike McClure, Chrislyn Rose at The Back Room at Colectivo

August 6 – Katy Kirby, Lutalo at Cactus Club

August 9 – Sundance Head at Shank Hall

August 11 – Mason Jennings at The Back Room at Colectivo

August 13 – Newgrounds Death Rugby, Weatherday, Scam Likely, Phasing at X-Ray Arcade

August 21 – Mizamor, Unreqvited at X-Ray Arcade

September 12 – The Young Dubliners at Shank Hall

October 18 – The Happy Fits, Windser, Small Crush at The Rave

October 27 – Be Your Own Pet at The Back Room at Colectivo

October 27 – Frenship at Shank Hall

November 3 – Neighbor at Turner Hall Ballroom

November 11 – Kesha, Jake Wesley Rogers at the Eagles Ballroom