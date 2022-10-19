Shepherd Setlist: October 19, 2022

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Rustbelt – Rustbelt

The new era of Rustbelt has it’s second true milestone. The artist formerly known as Juiceboxxx has his debut EP out under the new moniker, capturing the late summer run of singles that are out, as well as a new track to add to the catalog. Collectively, this body of work marks the full turning point for Rustbelt, not mincing words toward the world or internally about losing his love for music, and desperately trying to regain something from an extended time wandering the world. The newest track is “Never Wanted To Be Me,” which stays on the theme of finding inner peace and escaping the previous chapter of his career. The next chapter is starting for Rustbelt, and you can hear it on this release. (Allen Halas)

Conan Neutron & the Secret Friends – “The Commuter”

Alternative rockers Conan Neutron & the Secret Friends have a new video out and it’s directed by Mark Borchardt. We all realized a lot about how fake and futile so many of our societally upheld constructs are while we were in quarantine, and one of those things is commuting to and from work every day. That’s what this song and video is all about; Neutron and his band jam out in an open field while we’re also following him driving to work in his van – which he does back and forth, to and from – mindlessly. Conan Neutron & the Secret Friends have an earworm about how silly driving to work is with “The Commuter.” (Ben Slowey)

Destinee Lynn – “10 Reasons”

A certain facet of hip hop, especially on the local level, is about assertiveness. Destinee Lynn clearly knows this, as she positions herself as hip hop royalty in her new video for “10 Reasons.” The song features an energized beat from producers Kid Wond3r and DJ Moon, with Destinee giving you the reasons why she deserves to be on top. The video from DineroGangRay positions Lynn in different lights, from the Barbie doll to a hardcore rapper on the microphone, and she can play all of those roles well. Destinee Lynn isn’t playing games when it comes to making music, and you can see that in the video. (Allen Halas)

Jas? – My New Clothes Fit Me Funny

Jas Rosenblatt of indie acts Bug Moment and House Tree is out with their debut solo EP. These four songs touch on personal subjects like mental health, hidden adversities and yearning for things to get better. It’s a gentle, honest and vulnerable release from Jas? that resonates heavy with anyone struggling with loneliness right now. Always remember you are loved and have community in your corner. (Ben Slowey)

Painted Caves – “Army Ants”

Psych rock group Painted Caves released a new single this week. It’s a song about who is feeding off of who; Ali Lubbad sings of his heart sitting on the border between two lands and he begs to know where he fits. There’s a triumphant feel here like we’re on a great pursuit of deeper meanings. Additional instrumentation is provided by Carl Nichols, Matthew Wilson, Noel Chandek, Holly Haebig and Mike Kashou. Between this track and first recent single “Najima,” the band shows signs of something bigger to come. (Ben Slowey)

