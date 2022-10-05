Shepherd Setlist: October 5, 2022

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Thane Featuring Ipe Ramos and B~Free – “White Lies”

Producer and multi-instrumentalist Thane returns with his first new single in four years. Enlisting vocals from B~Free and Ipe Ramos as well as additional instrumentation by Jamie Breiwick and Josh Turner, Thane crafts a soulful downtempo jam about the little mindless games you and your lover play. Fluttering guitars and graceful trumpets accompany a bed of lush vocals that really captivate the look in your lover’s eyes that begs you to be real with them. Hopefully it’s the sign of more to come from Thane soon. (Ben Slowey)

Rich P. Featuring Cardiac Da Pulse and L.R. – “Most High”

A lot of rap songs boast about living differently, but Rich P., Cardiac Da Pulse and L.R. truly give you that feeling on Rich P.’s newest single, “Most High.” The track features a beat that sounds like money, but the flows have a different type of confidence. There’s a maturity to the bars here, talking about taking vacations, dressing nice, and of course being as high as they want to be. It’s refreshing when you hear an artist move differently on the microphone, and Rich P. leads the way in doing so here. (Allen Halas)

Spoy – “Green Gills”

Noise rockers Spoy are out with a new single. The band brings their other-worldly song structures, wailing vocals and cacophonous riffage into a headbanging shredder. The final minute of the song ascends and then erupts into a dissonant trance, leaving you at the edge of your seat. The single may be the sign of something bigger in the works to come from Spoy, so stay tuned. (Ben Slowey)

Sulestial – “Funkin MKE”

Electronic producer Sulestial dropped a new single last week. He’s dedicated to bringing the funk to Milwaukee music with this one, doing so with flavorful horns, bass and wobbling synths. Beaming with smiles and charm, Sulestial has the perfect tune to kick off your Friday night, or just about any night of the week (Ben Slowey)

Breonte & Nineishuman – Study The Algo

It’s always appreciated whenever an artist takes a step into a different direction, and Breonte certainly explores a new element of his sound by teaming up with producer NineIsHuman for a pair of remixes. Breonte’s “$tudy” and “For The Algorithm” get flipped into new creations altogether on two-pack Study The Algo. The hip hop tracks suddenly become dance and experimental electronic cuts, complete with distorted vocals and tweaked synths. You should certainly check out the original versions of these songs first, but enjoy the remixes as well. (Allen Halas)

Concert Announcements

October 7 – Honey Creek, Tiny Voices, Maybe Hazel, Audible Kink at Cactus Club

October 13 – Partner Look, Plum, Rainbow Cobra at Cactus Club

October 22 – Pit Stop, The Nile Club, Barf Lord, Betty Won’t at Cactus Club

October 29 – Tierra Cali, Alacranes Musical, Los Creyentes del Poder, Dueto Atardecer Ranchero at The Rave

November 2 – Picturesque, Archers, Past Is Prologue, Kourier at X-Ray Arcade

November 4 – Nasty Boys, Bev Rage & the Drinks, Rat Bath, Delicious Monsters at X-Ray Arcade

November 5 – Lost Tribes of the Moon, High Gallows, Cryptual at Cactus Club

November 5 – Boosie Badazz at Miller High Life Theatre

November 12 – Semler at The Back Room at Colectivo

November 19 – Rod Wave, Toosii, Mariah The Scientist at Fiserv Forum

November 18 & 19 – Chicken Wire Empire, The MilBillies at The Back Room at Colectivo

November 22 – Covet at The Back Room at Colectivo

November 23 – The Keith Pulvermacher Band at Turner Hall Ballroom

December 3 – Thursday, Cursive, Anthony Green at The Rave

December 8 – Jeffrey Foucault at The Back Room at Colectivo

December 17 – The Beach Boys at Riverside Theater

March 17 – Reba McEntire, Terri Clark, The Isaacs at Fiserv Forum

March 17 – Larkin Poe at Turner Hall Ballroom

April 10 & 11 – John Mellencamp at Riverside Theater

June 25 – Piper Rockelle at Turner Hall Ballroom