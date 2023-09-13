Shepherd Setlist: September 13, 2023

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.
Mo’City – “Capital Court”
Mo’City has a new project in the works, and he gives us a preview with a smooth new single, “Capital Court.” With a funky bass line to it, the beat will have your head nodding, and City raps with a flow that feels completely organic. The flows are top notch, and he only gets more intricate with the bars as the song progresses. On Friday at Cactus Club, City divulged that there’s a new album finished, and while he previewed some new music there as well as at a listening party on Saturday, he’ll have you on the edge of your seat waiting for a new project with “Capital Court.” (Allen Halas)
Rose Of The West – No Things Permanent
At long last, Rose Of The West have returned with the follow-up to their 2019 debut. No Things Permanent is the new album from the band out today, and the return was well worth the wait. 10 tracks of ethereal dream pop comprise the record with vocals from Gina Barrington helping you navigate wandering, explorative soundscapes. The band head in some different directions sonically this time around, drawing from a variety of genres while keeping their synth-driven indie ethos at the center of their sound. Whether it’s the haunting invite of songs like “Kiss In The Dark” or the more danceable “Spark,” the band have a record full of well-crafted pop that you’ll be playing on repeat. (Allen Halas)
Well + Good – I Don’t Wanna Be Bored
Well + Good’s debut LP is out, and the band shine on eight tracks with I Don’t Wanna Be Bored. From the moment that opener “Haunter” kicks off, the trio plant their flag in the Milwaukee music scene, with anthemic qualities to their sound. Previous singles “22” and “Cocaine (Among All These Other Drugs)” make the cut, but the band get the chance to expand on those records, and do so well, with a variety of styles. The sobering “We Can’t Work This Out” is offset by lighthearted tracks like “Sweet Tooth,” giving the full scope of what Well + Good is capable of as a band. I Don’t Wanna Bored is a strong first effort, and the band celebrated with a release party last week at Company Brewing. (Allen Halas)
Eli $tones – “Satellites”
Eli $tones is expanding his sound, and he goes into a more electronic pop sound with his new single, “Satellites.” The track is a three-minute rave, complete with big synths and lots of energy. $tones blends what he does best as a rapper with the melodies of a pop single, and it works well. He talks about going through some emotions and the occasional relationship issue, but the beat dominates this song, making for a carefree dance party at times. $tones performed the track as it was dropping on Friday night at Cactus Club, and you can tell how it was received by the crowd in one listen. (Allen Halas)
Roulette – I Don’t Know These People
Alternative rockers Roulette have released their debut full-length record. It’s 13 tracks that encompass the band’s description of art rock, psychedelic grunge and jazz punk, delivering quite the stylistic smorgasbord. These days, many bands are pushing the rock and roll envelope by embellishing the fundamentals with multi-textured melodies, creatively executed hooks and a palpable resistance to be put in a box – and Roulette is no exception. They are just as capable of pulling off a punkish outburst as they are of enacting docile soundscapes. Roulette are a scintillating young act bringing blasts of flavor with I Don’t Know These People. (Ben Slowey)
Lady Sabo – Bonafide
Lady Sabo has a new album out today, and she’s completely in the pocket on Bonafide. Over the course of seven tracks, she drops some of her best verses to date, with plenty of swagger and zero room for compromise. There’s no slowing down when it comes to the beats on the release, and Sabo handles each track with ease, packing some clever wordplay into the bars along the way. Lady Sabo flexes all over this release, and if you were questioning her at this point, she’s certainly proving to everyone that she’s for real on Bonafide. (Allen Halas)
Concert Announcements
September 24 – Girls Rock / Ladies Rock MKE Battle of the Bands at X-Ray Arcade
October 1 – Noah Cyrus,
October 4 – Guytano at Shank Hall
October 17 – Innerlove, Bitchseat, Gwuak!, Smoke Detector, Tiny Voices at X-Ray Arcade
October 24 – Fantastic Negrito at Turner Hall Ballroom
October 25 – Rozwell Kid, Doubter at X-Ray Arcade
November 3 – Motherfolk, The Keystones, Social Cig at X-Ray Arcade
November 4 & 5 – Sleepy Gaucho, Long Mama at Cactus Club
November 17 – Corrupt UK, Thomas Xavier, BLK Out, Blaze Orange, Blitskey, Heinz
November 27 – Chris Isaak at Riverside Theater
December 2 – The English Beat at Turner Hall Ballroom
December 4 – U.D.O. at Shank Hall
December 6 – Yam Yam at Shank Hall
December 12 – From Ashes To New, The Word Alive, Ekoh at The Rave
December 15 – Bitchin Bajas at The Back Room at Colectivo
January 6 – John Masino Band at Shank Hall
January 27 – Yam Haus at Turner Hall Ballroom
March 16 – Olivia Rodrigo at Fiserv Forum
May 11 – Jeffrey Martin at Shank Hall