Shepherd Setlist: September 21, 2022

Rustbelt – “When I’m Feeling Manic”

Just days before headlining the Bay View Bash, Rustbelt returned with a second single, “When I’m Feeling Manic.” The song has a bit of an Americana style to it, with rolling licks and a warmth to the guitars. The song deals with wanting to give up and quit, but one person keeps the dream alive for Rustbelt. There’s some wonderful layering here, and while the song is overtly personal, it’s incredibly relatable as well. The first glimpses of Rustbelt are definitely an encouraging step in the next direction of John Chiaverina’s storied career after rapping for years as Juiceboxxx, and confirms his next step is one to certainly check out. (Allen Halas)

Paper Holland – “What To Wear”

Paper Holland are back, and they’re facing the conundrum that most Wisconsinites go through on the playful “What To Wear.” The song is about simply not knowing what clothing is right for any situation, and while that might be a sign of a larger issue, the subject matter lends itself well to the simplistic, yet effective melodies that shine on the new single. The video from Joe Ludwig channels inspiration from circa ‘60s pop groups, with Joe Tomcheck and Andy Kosanke running around Milwaukee parks with sped up footage while performing the song. Paper Holland are back in business and determined to put out more music soon, so be prepared for a fun rest of the year with the band. (Allen Halas)

Cozy Danger – Yeah No For Sure

Garage pop trio Cozy Danger released a new EP this week. There’s five tunes here that bring the bright, sunny energy that you love and crave from Cozy Danger, making you feel good in your own skin while getting you to dance a bit too. “Fuck Yeah Get It Girl” is a fun tribute to strong women that was released as a single earlier this year, and the following four songs keep the band’s funky groove going long enough for you to say “wow, that was fun.” Cozy Danger shine against the darkness with Yeah No For Sure. (Ben Slowey)

Odd Fellows – “Bang Bang”

The hip hop collective known as Odd Fellows return, and they’ve got a soulful backpack-esque track that restores the feeling with “Bang Bang.” Featuring a filthy guitar sample, slick cuts, and a flow that feels like a cypher, tracks like these are why you fall in love with hip hop. There isn’t a true through line to these verses, other than sheer lyrical exercise, but there doesn’t need to be when the delivery is on point like this one. It’s not easy to truly gel on tracks the way that Odd Fellows do, and it’s another promising sign of things to come from the collective as they find their feet. (Allen Halas)

Next Paperback Hero – Nowhere To Run

Indie singer-songwriter Next Paperback Hero released a new EP this past week. Where his debut album Morning Skies & Heavy Eyes channeled deep reflections about purpose, meaning and healing, Nowhere to Run finds Nathan Honore reaping what he’s learned and putting his best foot forward. “We stop so we can begin again” he sings, reminding us that growth is an irregular process. “Nothing comes from nothing new” he continues, reinforcing that growth is still imperative. Joe Tomcheck, AJ Honore and Nick Zoulek contribute backing vocals, trumpet and saxophone respectively. Next Paperback Hero delivers another heartfelt, genuine installment of songwriting with Nowhere to Run. (Ben Slowey)

Concert Announcements

October 1 – Something Is Waiting, Deorbit, El Wrongo at X-Ray Arcade

October 14 – Angelic Root, Bvdvpple, Rethink, Sirsteez, Bigbaer, Wxstedfxntxsy, Spunback at The Miramar Theatre

October 17 – Jon Mueller at Cactus Club

October 19 – beardthug, Levitation Jones at The Miramar Theatre

October 24 – IfIHadAHifi, Microwaves, The Crosses at X-Ray Arcade

October 27 – Clementine, Tourne Forte, Nora Marks, Doubter at X-Ray Arcade

October 28 – Mike Mangione at The Back Room at Colectivo

October 29 – BachaTito, DJ Don B at The Rave

November 9 – Hunny, The Sonder Bombs at The Back Room at Colectivo

November 10 – Drowning Pool, Otherwise, Kurt Deimer, Antisaint at The Rave

November 11 – Chris Webby, Ekoh, Justin Clancy at The Rave

November 17 – The Infamous Stringdusters, Armchair Boogie, at Turner Hall Ballroom

November 25 – Daryl Hall, Todd Rundgren at Riverside Theater

November 28 – Dreamwell, Crowning, Bird Law, Garden Home, Endswell at X-Ray Arcade

December 1 – Harry Connick Jr. at Riverside Theater

December 3 – HE$H, Creating.A.Movement, D-Ski, Thicc Ellis at The Miramar Theatre

February 11 – Noah Kahan at Riverside Theater