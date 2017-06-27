Summerfest Preview: June 30, 2017

×

Here's a rundown of what's happening on June 30, 2017, at Summerfest. Scroll down for the full lineup.





Paul Simon w/ Brandi Carlile

American Family Insurance Amphitheater

7:30 p.m.



What a joy it is that Paul Simon never retired. The legendary folk singerhelped soundtrack a generation with Simon & Garfunkel hits like “The Soundof Silence” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” before launching a long and oftensurprising solo career that included gambits like 1986’s Graceland, a blockbuster pop album widely credited with sparkingAmerican’s interest in world music, and its Latin-influenced 1990 sequel, The Rhythm of the Saints.



Although the singer has slowed in his golden years, touring less and recordingmore sporadically, he’s fallen into a comfortable groove of releasing a newalbum every half decade or so, including 2006’s Surprise, an electronic-minded collaboration with Brian Eno. Fanslooking for something a little more conventional welcomed 2011’s So Beautiful or So What, which Simoncomposed entirely on an acoustic guitar. It’s his latest record, Stranger to Stranger, however, that feelslike a true culmination of his career. It tempers Simon’s electronic leaningswith the folk and world music that he’s better known for. Last year Simon alsocomposed some fetching original music for Louis C.K.’s web series, “Horace andPete,” and guest starred on the show as a bar patron. (Evan Rytlewski)



