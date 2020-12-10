This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 10-16, 2020

This week, you can enjoy a livestream of Parquet Courts, Milwaukee’s Zappafest XXII and The Boston Imposters from the safety of you own home. The 414 Quartet plays holiday classic via livestream or limited capacity seating and The Door Stoppers offer up some mid-week jazz.

Thursday, Dec 10

Parquet Courts livestream, 9 p.m.

#ReviveLiveMKE Live Stream Series and the Pabst Theater present Parquet Courts, live from Brooklyn’s Pioneer Works. Featuring live performance, rare archival footage and interviews, Parquet Courts celebrate their tenth anniversary exploring post-punk indie sounds.

414 Quartet @ Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts (3270 Mitchell Park Drive, Brookfield), 7:30 p.m.

Celebrate the joyful sounds of this festive season with the 414 Quartet. Featuring Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s Alex Ayers and Paul Hauer (violins), Erin Pipal (guest viola), and Peter Thomas (cello), audiences of all ages will delight in a nostalgic program filled with beloved holiday classics. Choose your holiday concert experience—audiences are welcome to attend in-person with limited capacity seating or go virtual.

Friday, Dec. 11

Wind Ensemble in Concert @ Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy a performance by members of the wind ensemble, performing chamber works across genres and generations. Kurt Weill, Émile Bernard, Rob Smith and Philippe Geiss are among the featured composers. Live streamed and socially distant/in-person attendance opportunities are available.

Saturday, Dec. 12

Milwaukee Zappafest XXII livestream, 9:30 p.m.

The world’s second-longest and America's longest running annual Frank Zappa tribute concert is back once again. Milwaukee’s Zappafest is a timed honored event now in its 22nd year. Zappa's music is known and loved from Montana to Cucamonga. Zappa front man and guitarist Ike Willis even came to town to perform with locals Gozortenplat in previous years. Here is a chance to enjoy the musical hijinks taking place at Kneeverland Studios from the comfort of your own home.

Sunday, Dec. 13

The Boston Imposters Benefit Concert for Cafe Carpe livestream, 7 p.m.

Any other year, Café Carpe would be hosting the Lamplighter Sessions, three or four musicians, all on stage together, one of them usually being Peter Mulvey, rotating songs and stories. In the year that everything changed, The Boston Imposters take up the challenge with a livestream performance that will benefit one the finest listening rooms you will ever hear live music—trust me. Hopefully that day is in the not-too-distant future. The Boston Imposters (Maire Clement and Davey Harrison) are a Midwestern-hearted husband-wife duo, who somehow landed in Boston. Harrison hails from England while Clement grew up in Minnesota—they began their journey together in Appleton.

Tuesday, Dec. 15

ACA Live: The Peter Behlmer Experience, livestream, 7 p.m.

North Coast Center for the Arts Tuesday Jazz Series presents the psychedelic jazz of The Peter Behlmer Experience, a group that combines inspiration from the ‘60s, improvisational jazz and modern day hip-hop.

Wednesday, Dec. 16

Swing Jazz Wednesday w/ The Door Stoppers @ Captain Pabst Pilot House, 8 p.m.

Old souls Aidan White & The Door Stoppers blend elements of swing, rockabilly and jazz for timeless genre-blurring evening of music in a perfect setting. COVID-19 guidelines will be observed.

