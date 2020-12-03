This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 3-9, 2020

This week, you can enjoy a live radio play performance of It's A Wonderful Life, Horseshoes and Hand Grenades cd release for their album Miles in Blue and the first of three holiday concerts by The Singing Santa all from the safety of your own home.

Friday, Dec. 4

It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, 7 p.m.

Best known as the 1946 classic film starring James Stewart and Donna Reed, this radio production will feature a cast of Divine Savior Holy Angels High School students. Take a step back in time and see how they bring this Joe Landry adaptation to life.

Also Saturday, 7 p.m. and Sunday, 2 p.m.

Lack of Reason and M545 livestream, 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy Lack of Reason’s agitated cowpunk from the safety of your own home. M545, might be the answer to a trivia question someday. Tonight, is their debut, but not in front of a live audience.

Saturday, Dec. 5

The Singing Santa livestream, 11 a.m.

Santa’s helper, folksinger David HB Drake, has been celebrating Christmas with Milwaukee audiences through annual concerts for 40 years. One again he will present familiar and family songs of the season for all ages played on a variety of instruments including guitar, concertina, and handmade banjo and dulcimer.

Also Dec. 12 and Dec. 19.

Horseshoes and Hand Grenades livestream, 8 p.m.

Presented by #ReviveLiveMKE and the Pabst Theater, Wisconsin-centric jamgrass band Horseshoes and Hand Grenades perform from the Wild Woods Festival barn in central Wisconsin to celebrate their new album Miles in Blue. The 18 songs were recorded in six days last January. The state of Wisconsin figures into the songs subject matter as does a Wisconsin state of mind.

ACA Live Presents Fightin’ Bob livestream, 8 p.m.

In this corner, fresh off a social-distance tour of porches, the Milwaukee-area progressive rock quartet Fightin’ Bob will feature music from their debut album.

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Virtual Christmas Coffee House with Pianist Kostia Efimov, 7 p.m.

Hosted by Wauwatosa Avenue United Methodist Church, pianist Kostia Efimov will perform a selection of traditional and original music, including selections from his 2016 Christmas Album, “Christmas Impressions.” Trained as a concert pianist in Russia, Kostia came to America to record with Milwaukee-based Narada Records.

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Sliphorn at Captain Pabst Pilot House, 8 p.m.

A night of swing with the fine, trombone-led Sliphorn jazz band is perfect in a room fit for jazz. It might be a bittersweet evening with news that the Captain Pabst Pilot House will be closing this month. Safety guidelines will be enforced.

