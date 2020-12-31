This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 31, 2020 - Jan 6, 2021

Out with the old in with the new.

More than any year in recent history, we are ready to show 2020 the door. Here are the Milwaukee events we are looking forward to coming up this week, including a New Year’s Eve Fundraiser with The Docksiders, The Coffee House’s annual New Year’s event and John Sieger’s solo electric debut, from the comfort of your own home. Patti Smith and Lucinda Williams are also offering special livestream concerts.

Thursday, Dec. 31

The Coffee House - Virtual New Year's Eve Party and Open Stage, 8 p.m.

Host Sandy Weisto will welcome in the New Year with a virtual return of a Coffee House tradition, the “New Year’s Eve Acoustic Music/Spoken Word Virtual Open Stage/Party.” Performers and listeners are all welcome at, as they have been for 53 years at this hub of music, poetry and social justice.

Event Information

The Docksiders New Year’s Eve Fundraiser livestream, 9 p.m.

Benefiting the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) & Artist Relief Fund, The Docksiders will perform their Yacht Rock tribute show along with special guests BoDeans, Shonn Hinton & Shotgun, B-Free and Quinten Farr and more. This event from Historic Turner Hall will donate 100% of proceeds

Event Information

Lu’s Jukebox – A Tribute to the Rolling Stones livestream, 7 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Wikipedia Lucinda Williams (Photo by Didier Moïse)

Presented by the Pabst Theater, the sixth episode of Lucinda Williams’ concert series looks to be an inspired one, focusing on the epic catalog of the Rolling Stones.

“We’ve actually wanted to do a cover series for a long time now, but never had the time with my touring schedule,” said Williams. “I guess the silver lining in all of this has been to be able to really get inside the songs of some of my favorite artists—see what makes them tick. My hope for this project is that we’ll be able to help as many venues as we can. They’re our homes, as artists. We have to take care of them, for the sake of live music to come.”

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

Event Information

Patti Smith livestream, midnight

Poet and songwriter Patti Smith celebrated her 74th birthday on Dec. 30. Instead of her annual concert, Smith and her band performed live in the studio. To celebrate the end of 2020 on New Year’s Eve, Smith will stage a 15-minute performance on the screen in London’s Piccadilly Circus billboards on New Year’s Eve as part of a virtual performance which will be streamed around the world on the YouTube channel of digital art platform Circa.

Smith will pay tribute to healthcare workers who have died from COVID-19 in 2020 and will also read a new poem dedicated to the environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg.

View the stream here

Friday, Jan. 1

John Sieger livestream, 7 p.m.

× Expand Photo credit: Ken Hanson Milwaukee songwriter John Sieger

John Sieger has been around the block, yet the Milwaukee songwriter has never played a solo electric show. On the first day of the new year that will change. Expect to hear new and old songs by Semi-Twang and the R&B Cadets performed in a stripped-down setting. For more on John Sieger, view our recent music feature.

Event Information

Tuesday, Jan. 5

The Lou Cucunato Trio livestream, 7 p.m.ACA’s jazz series presents veteran pianist Lou Cucunato and his Trio who stream a live performance from North Coast Center for the Arts. Cucunato has performed in productions of Mamma Mia and Hairspray as well with the Milwaukee Ballet. You may have also caught his solo performances at the Pfister Hotel Lobby Lounge.

Event Information