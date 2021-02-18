This Week in Milwaukee: Feb 18-24, 2021

Events we are looking forward to in the coming week including livestreams of the Milwaukee Gospel Jubilee, Lakou Mizik’s Haitian sounds and a celebration of the great American playwright August Wilson. Feeling adventurous? How about comedy on ice at McKinley Marina.

Thursday, Feb. 18

Virtual Milwaukee Gospel Jubilee livestream, 7 p.m.

Progressive Community Health Centers’ annual fundraiser goes virtual with the uplifting music and inspiring stories of Grammy nominated The Walls Group, local gospel favorites Voices of Faith and Earl Stokes. Proceeds benefit Progressive Community Health Centers’ mission to provide quality medical and dental services to low income populations, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay.

Dixie's Happy Hour livestream, 7:30 p.m.

Marcus Performing Arts Center presents this comedy show for adults. Dixie Longate hails from Mobile, Alabama where she lives with her three kids—who she’s almost sometimes ever proud of. She started selling Tupperware as part of the conditions of her parole back in 2001. Dixie brings you some new stories while she’s mixing up cocktails and challenging you to see the happy hours that are right in front of you that you may be overlooking. (Through Feb. 27.)

Friday, Feb. 19

Justin Leon at The Laughing Tap and livestream, 8 p.m.

Justin Leon’s unique comedy style stems not from focusing on our differences but rather our commonalities. Leon’s ability to find the humor in his experiences with life, love, fatherhood and loss allows him to relate to, connect with, and capture any crowd.

Saturday Feb. 20

Lakou Mizik livestream, 1 p.m.

Milwaukee Art Museum’s fantastic Kohl’s Haitian Gallery is home to one of the largest collections of Haitian art outside of Haiti. In years past, the gallery has served as a stage for local artists to share the music, dance, and storytelling of Haiti and the African Diaspora during Black History Month. In this performance Lakou Mizik offers up the healing spirit of music communicate pride, strength, and hope for Haiti.

Tossing Lines Comedy Show @ McKinley Marina, 4 p.m.

At this point all we can do is laugh at the weather, right? So how about the next step, an outdoor comedy show on ice. Join some of Milwaukee's best comedians for a sunset show. The comedians will take the icy stage under the bridge at McKinley Marina. No need to be on the ice to enjoy the show.

Sunday, Feb. 21

Heroic Voices: The Glories of Black Classical Music live and livestream, 3 p.m. Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts (3270 Mitchell Park Drive, Brookfield)

The Wisconsin Philharmonic brings our world closer together through a blend of African and European traditions. Through the decades, classical music has served as an important unifying force in communities, bringing different cultures together in a celebration of individual talent, teamwork, empathy, and traditions spanning many generations.

Developed by longtime Music Director Alexander Platt, this program celebrates Black voices in American classical music, giving audiences an opportunity to experience unjustly neglected works by African American composers from throughout the 20th century and young African American classical performing artists today.

Monday, Feb. 22

“WE RISE: The Ground on Which I Stand - A Celebration of August Wilson” online, 7 p.m.

“The Ground on Which I Stand” honors the prolific life and legacy of August Wilson in the American Theater. Keynote speaker Ebony Jo-Ann will kick things off detailing her personal and professional relationship in collaboration with Wilson over her 40+ year career in the entertainment industry. Past and current August Wilson Monologue Competition participants will also take center stage along with a discussion on the “Women of August Wilson” and the power of his characters with panelists including actors Sadé Ayodele, Tonia Jackson, Ebony Jo-Ann, Greta Oglesby and Malkia Stampley moderated by N’Jameh Camara and Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj.

Tuesday, Feb. 23

David Allen Sibley in Conversation with Charles Hagner: What It’s Like to Be a Bird livestream, 7 p.m.

David Allen Sibley, author of What It’s Like to Be a Bird speaks with fellow birder, Wisconsin's own Charles Hagner. Interest in birding has exploded over the last year and leading the charge is Sibley.

Can birds smell? Is this the same cardinal that was at my feeder last year? Do robins “hear” worms? The author and illustrator of the Sibley nature guides, answers the most frequently asked questions about the birds we see most often. His latest the bird book for birders and nonbirders alike that will excite and inspire by providing a new and deeper understanding of what common, mostly backyard, birds are doing and why.