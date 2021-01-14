This Week in Milwaukee: Jan 14-20, 2021

Here are the Milwaukee events we are looking forward to coming up this week including the 2021 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Virtual Celebration, livestream concerts by Zach Pietrini. Jeff Daniels and Trapper Schoepp’s Acoustic Tribute to Bob Dylan.

Thursday, Jan. 14

Los Rostos Ocultos / The Hidden Faces @ Latino Arts

Angelica Contreras was born in Whittier, California and moved to Guadalajara, Jalisco at an early age. There, she began studying printmaking at the Instituto Cabañas as well as in other local artist workshops. In Los Rostros Ocultos/The Hidden Faces, Contreras’ work explores the relationships between tradition, identity and pop culture, incorporating techniques like acrylic, oil and collage into her pieces.

(Through Feb. 19)

Friday, Jan. 15

Zach Pietrini Livestream

As part of VISIT Milwaukee’s Giving Fest, check out Americana songwriter Zach Pietrini’s performance. His growing discography should offer a deep dive into his songs. In 2017, The Shepherd Express said, “Pietrini’s versatility is nearly confounding.”

Saturday, Jan. 16

Jeff Daniels Live Streamed Concert, 7 p.m.

Best known for his acting, Michigan-native Jeff Daniels found another creative outlet as a songwriter. His musical journey began in 1976. “I put every song I ever wrote into a big, black notebook,” he says. “ I will be dead in the ground before anyone sees or hears those attempts. And yet, like Lewis & Clark, I found my way to my version of the Pacific. Been on that beach ever since.”

The Pabst Theater and #ReviveLiveMKE Live Stream Series presents the concert which will include a performance of songs from Daniels’ new album Alive and Well Enough followed by a live Q&A.

Sunday, Jan. 17

2021 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Virtual Celebration, 1 p.m.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was an activist committed to peace, justice and equality. As a visionary leader of the civil rights movement, King fought for racial and economic justice for the oppressed. His driving forces were nonviolence, love, the importance of family and self-respect.

The Marcus Center presents the 37th annual birthday celebration, this year as a virtual event with a program that highlights the youth in our community who every year interpret Dr. King’s words through art, speech, and writing contests.

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Trapper Schoepp’s Acoustic Tribute to Bob Dylan, 7 p.m.

It is a short list of people who can say they co-wrote a song with Bob Dylan. In 1961 Dylan began work on lyrics that turned up in an auction 57 years later and Trapper Schoepp took it upon himself to finish the song. The charming video features dozens of cameos of folks you might recognize.

Trapper Schoepp and his brother, Tanner sing “On, Wisconsin” and Dylan classics from Jewish Museum Milwaukee’s soaring atrium to celebrate the closing of the museum’s special exhibit 'Shakespeare’s in the Alley: A Tribute to Bob Dylan.'

ACA Live - Anne Davis Jazz Quartet livestream, 7 p.m.

The Anne Davis Jazz Quartet stream live from North Coast Center for the Arts to your living room as part of the Tuesday Jazz night series. Featuring Theo Merriweather on piano, Jeff Hamann on bass, and Devin Drobka on drums and Davis on vocals, they will offer a set of spirited and soulful tunes that have endured the test of time.

Bizarre History of Wisconsin- Strange Stories from Our Past online, 6 p.m.

This presentation showcases over 100 bizarre newspaper stories from Wisconsin that have not been seen in over 100 years. These unbelievable stories were not lost, they were simply hidden. Hosted by Whitewater’s Irvin L. Young Memorial Library, this program provides a time portal back to the early days of the state when it was filled with strange deaths, ghosts, sea serpents, peculiar people, medical anomalies, oddities, psychic phenomena and UFOs.

Wednesday, Jan. 20

Milwaukee’s Festival City Symphony, livestream and live @Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts (3270 Mitchell Park Drive, Brookfield), 7 p.m.

Violinist Frank Almond will perform Ralph Vaughan William’s “The Lark Ascending,” inspired by the poem of George Meredith. The program will conclude with Austrian composer Franz Schubert’s sunny and merry Fifth Symphony in this hour-long, physically distanced classical concert.

